Weekly Wrap: Oct 31, 2025

In this week's episode with Host Brian Venua, near record winds in Kodiak, Caroline Roberts will remain on the borough assembly, Kodiak schools have fewer students, there will be no Tanner crab fishery for Kodiak, Highmark Marine Fabrication is taking more control over the City of Kodiak's shipyard, United Fishermen of Alaska held a meeting on the island — a first in over 20 years, and the Alaska Desk's Shelby Herbert talks about support for the military amid a government shutdown.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
Kodiak has significantly fewer students than predicted for the second year in a row after the school district completed its student count on Oct. 24. It’s going to be a major consideration as school officials revise the current year’s budget, and plan for next year.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s newest member, Caroline Roberts, will remain on the borough assembly until the next municipal election. That’s despite a last minute veto from former Borough Mayor Scott Arndt.
The City of Kodiak is handing over more control of its shipyard to contractor Highmark Marine Fabrication. The City Council approved an updated agreement with the company last week on Oct. 23, giving it price-setting authority in conjunction with the city manager.
Commercial Tanner crab fisheries around Kodiak will be closed going into next year. That’s after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game released the results of the 2025 Tanner crab survey for the Kodiak, Chignik, and South Peninsula Districts last week on Oct. 20.