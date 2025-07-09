Longtime Kodiak Island Borough employee leaves job after signing mutual termination agreement

The head of the Kodiak Island Borough’s Engineering and Facilities department left the position last month. Now the Borough is hiring for multiple positions within the department, including the director job.

Dave Conrad worked for the municipality for over 15 years. June 13 was his last day on the job. As director of engineering and facilities, Conrad oversaw operations and maintenance for all of the Borough-owned facilities including the touch tank building, the landfill and the old mental health buildings. During a temporary stretch in 2021 and 2022, Conrad was appointed as the interim borough manager as well.

He didn’t resign and he technically wasn’t fired either; instead he signed a mutual termination agreement with the Kodiak Island Borough.

Borough Manager Aimee Williams confirmed with KMXT that both parties signed the agreement last month and she could not share any further details.

During a Kodiak Island Borough Assembly work session on June 26, Williams thanked Conrad for his many years working at the Borough.

“He is remaining active as the fire chief for Womens Bay volunteer fire department, and we’re very thankful for that," Williams said. "We want to be sure to thank him for his 16 years of service to the Borough and wish him well as he moves away from the Borough.”

Conrad did not respond to KMXT’s request for comment before the publishing of this story.

In the weeks since Conrad’s exit, the Project Manager and Inspector Codi Allen has been temporarily covering some of the director’s duties at the engineering and facilities department. The director job was posted on June 20 and is listed as open until filled. It comes with a salary range of $109,138 - $164,915.

The Borough is also hiring for a maintenance coordinator to oversee maintenance and repairs at its facilities, a temporary office secretary and a solid waste manager/environmental specialist; all within the same engineering and facilities department.