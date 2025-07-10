© 2025

Kodiak City Council approves five-year agreement with new city manager

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:52 AM AKDT
Randy Robertson is the new manager of the City of Kodiak starting within the next two months. The city council approved an employment agreement with Robertson on Monday evening, July 7, during a special session.

The final agreement says Robertson will start the job no later than Sept. 8, which is 60 days from when the agreement was executed. He has agreed to a five-year term with a salary of $182,500 per year.

The city provides health insurance for its employees but according to deputy city manager Josie Bahnke, Robertson decided to decline in favor of keeping his current medical coverage. Bahnke said that equates to about $33,000 in savings per year and the city won’t have to pay health insurance premiums for Robertson.

The city will also pay up to four months’ rent for Robertson as he searches for housing within city limits. That amount cannot exceed $2,500 per month.

Robertson is moving to Kodiak from the Lower48 and can be reimbursed by the city for up to $21,000 in “moving-related expenses” he accrues during the next four months or 120 days of the effective date of this agreement.

Bahnke said Robertson will be using his own vehicle instead of a city-owned car during his tenure. As such, he will also receive an automobile allowance of $525 per month.

Robertson’s agreement extends to September of 2030 unless he or the city decides to end his employment before then.
