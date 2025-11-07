Weekly Wrap: Nov. 7, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the City of Kodiak again seeking an interim manager, the state has launched a project to replace Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges, Dr. Nick Loomis has been appointed as the interim administrator at PKIMC, the U.S. Arctic Research Commission held its 121st meeting in Kodiak this week, flights at Anchorage International Airport are being cut, KMXT has put together a list of local holiday bazaars and art markets, and hundreds of people on Kodiak Island need assistance paying for food.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The City of Kodiak is once again seeking an interim manager to run the city after the full-time manager left the position last week. This is the third time in 18 months since April, 2024 Kodiak has lost its top administrator.
The State of Alaska plans to replace the deteriorating Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges on the main road near Bells Flat, south of Kodiak. But the state is just starting to put together a study of the bridges and surrounding area.
With the holiday season approaching, there are at least 10 art markets and bazaars coming up showcasing locally made goods. KMXT staff will update this list as listeners and readers share events with us.