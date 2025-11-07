© 2025

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 7, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:00 PM AKST

This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the City of Kodiak again seeking an interim manager, the state has launched a project to replace Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges, Dr. Nick Loomis has been appointed as the interim administrator at PKIMC, the U.S. Arctic Research Commission held its 121st meeting in Kodiak this week, flights at Anchorage International Airport are being cut, KMXT has put together a list of local holiday bazaars and art markets, and hundreds of people on Kodiak Island need assistance paying for food.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
