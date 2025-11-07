© 2025

KMXT's 2025 list of bazaars and art markets

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM AKST
With the holiday season approaching, there are at least 10 art markets and bazaars coming up showcasing locally made goods. KMXT staff will update this list as listeners and readers share events with us.

KMXT compiled this list of events, presented soonest to latest:

  • Kodiak Island Brewing & Still Art Market from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at the brewery 
  • AAUW Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Kodiak High School
  • Special Finds’ Kickoff to Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Heritage Center at The Mission
  • BearTown Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Kodiak Marketplace
  • The Chiniak Public Library’s Fall Market from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30
  • The Alutiiq Museum’s Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Rooted Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Winter Solstice Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Kodiak Marketplace
  • Mini Quilt show and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at St. James the Fisherman Church
  • BearTown Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Kodiak Marketplace downtown again. 

KMXT staff will update this list as listeners and readers share events.
