KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 8, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:01 PM AKST
KMXT

This week we hear results from the general election, snow plowing service north of town, The Tustumena Replacement Vessel getting delayed, herring fisheries in Prince William Sound, and red king crabs being sold in and cooked by Kodiak residents.

