Weekly Wrap: Nov. 8, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear results from the general election, snow plowing service north of town, The Tustumena Replacement Vessel getting delayed, herring fisheries in Prince William Sound, and red king crabs being sold in and cooked by Kodiak residents.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
Voter turnout across Kodiak communities on Tuesday for the general election more than doubled from the primary election in August. According to unofficial counts, that number is still less than half of the total number of eligible voters.
Kodiak folks had a chance to buy live Bristol Bay red king crab straight from a fishing boat last week for the second year in a row. Low population estimates completely shut down the fishery in 2021 and 2022. But now, there are signs the population is recovering. Fishermen say a small but consistent season is a huge relief.
Ferry passengers will have to wait even longer to sail on the MV Tustumena replacement vessel [TRV]. The more than $300 million project is not expected to be completed until at least the end of 2028 – a year later than originally anticipated.
For the first time in decades, there will be a commercial herring fishery in Prince William Sound. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Oct. 25 that a small food and bait fishery will open this month – that is, if fishermen can find a buyer.