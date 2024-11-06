As herring fisheries struggle around the state, one rebounds in Prince William Sound

For the first time in decades, there will be a commercial herring fishery in Prince William Sound. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Oct. 25 that a small food and bait fishery, with a GHL of 500 tons, will open sometime this month – that is, if fishermen can find a buyer.

The last time a herring fishery was open in Prince William Sound in 1998, the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward had just opened for the first time. Roughly ten years earlier in 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground, spilling millions of gallons of oil into the sound, drastically changing the marine ecosystem and impacting fish like herring. Funds from the spill supported various projects across Alaska including the SeaLife Center.

The biomass of herring in the sound the last time the fishery was open was estimated to be roughly 160,000 tons. This year’s harvest though is about 20% of that amount, or 35,000 tons.

Forrest Bowers, the acting director of the Commercial Fisheries division with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told a Board of Fisheries joint committee on Oct. 31 that there is very little interest in purchasing herring in Cordova.

“The first fishery that would occur is the food and bait fishery there in Prince William Sound and so that’s going to be open in November. What I’ve heard at this point is there is very little interest in purchasing those fish," Bowers explained.

Prior to this month’s fishery, fishing for herring in Prince William Sound was only open by emergency order at various times since 1998. All of Cordova’s canneries have ceased operations for the year, and finding a buyer to restart processing operations in time for this month’s herring fishery is a challenge.

But you wouldn’t know that by asking fishermen around Cordova, according to reporting from the Cordova Times. Longtime fishermen and local council member Ken Jones told the Cordova Times that he’s really excited about the herring fishery.

Jeremy Botz, one of the herring biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game office in Cordova, also said there is a buzz of excitement around town due to the anticipated food and bait opener.

“Seems to be a big deal around town, it’s generated a lot of interest," Botz said. "We’ve currently got folks registering to participate in the fishery and calling in. I’ve definitely seen some posts on social media, so folks seem to be pretty excited.”

Botz did not say how many fishermen are registered to participate so far, but according to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission (CFEC), only a few permits were issued this year for the food and bait fishery.

But without a processor willing to buy, no one will be able to fish for herring. And as of Monday, Nov. 4, Botz said the date for opening the fishery has not been set.

Regardless of if a buyer is found in time, this month’s fishery is not the only opportunity for commercial herring fishers in Prince William Sound. The department announced there will also be a spring sac roe and a spawn-on-kelp fishery held sometime before the end of the management year in late June. ADF&G’s management year in Prince William Sound lasts from July 1- June 30.

Based on the most recent herring biomass estimate of 35,000 tons of fish, conducted by the University of Washington, Fish and Game set a harvest level [GHL] of 3,500 tons for the whole management year. According to the PWS herring management plan, if the biomass is between 22,000 and 42,500 tons then the department can set an exploitation rate from 0 to 20 percent. For this year, officials established a 10% rate.

Botz said the largest portion of that harvest is set aside for the purse seine sac roe fishery in the spring. The department’s Cordova office plans to put out a fishery announcement by Nov. 8 with more information. For the seine and gillnet herring sac roe fisheries in Prince William Sound, there are about 130 permits issued according to the CFEC.

Interested permit holders must have registered with the Fish and Game office by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in order to participate in the upcoming herring food and bait fishery.