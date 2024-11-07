Unofficial 2024 general election results from Kodiak and House District 5

While House District 5 has 14,291 eligible voters, only 5,261 turned out. The district, which encompasses communities across the Kodiak Archipelago and includes Seward, and Cordova, only had nearly 37 percent the votes it could have.

President-elect Donald Trump also led that race across the district with nearly 2,924 votes in his favor. The only archipelago communities where he lost were in Ouzinkie and Old Harbor – people there favored Kamala Harris . with just 2,080 votes, or 37 percent. Absentees also favored Harris.

Nick Begich leads the race for Alaska’s sole seat in the federal House of Representatives, but it hasn’t been called yet. He received nearly 2,479 votes from the district, or about 48 percent of the total.

Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola is a close second in the district, with nearly 2,376 votes, or about 46 percent of the total. John Wayne Howe received less than 5 percent of the vote and Eric Hafner received less than 1 percent.

Neither of Alaska’s senators were on the ballot, however they will be part of the majority party next year as well.

Rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak will retain her seat in the Alaska Legislature and is also slated to chair the House Rules Committee. She received 3,727 votes, or 76.6 percent of ballots.

The district widely approved Ballot Measure 1 with nearly 2,997 votes, or 61 percent of people in favor. The state as a whole also approved increasing minimum wage to $13 per hour next year, $14 in 2026, and $15 in 2027 as well as requiring paid sick leave for many employees.

The district would have denied Ballot Measure 2, the effort to repeal the state’s ranked choice voting and open primary system. Slightly more than half of local voters, over 2,500 people, would have kept it.

That doesn’t reflect the statewide decision though; ballots counted so far favor the repeal effort, which has 50.8 percent of the vote. Keeping the system is just 4,000 votes behind at 49.2 percent.

All of the judges on the ballot are slated to retain their jobs, who all received about 60 percent of votes in their favor.