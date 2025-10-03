Weekly Wrap: Oct. 3, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode, we hear about a NOAA report on entangled whales in 2024, an update on the St. Herman Harbor replacement project timeline and funds, Kodiak's main park has a new Alutiiq name, Election day in Kodiak is Oct. 7 for municipal elections, and Alaska Public Media tells us about the federal government shutdown that happened after end of day Sept. 30.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Ballooning costs and funding setbacks have pushed back the timeline for the replacement project for Kodiak’s largest harbor. Port officials now expect reconstruction of St. Herman Harbor won’t start until 2027 at the earliest.
Election day in Kodiak is on Oct. 7 for local municipal governments, and information about candidates can be found on KMXT’s candidate forums. Polling places around Kodiak open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday.