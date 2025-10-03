© 2025

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 3, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM AKDT

On this week's episode, we hear about a NOAA report on entangled whales in 2024, an update on the St. Herman Harbor replacement project timeline and funds, Kodiak's main park has a new Alutiiq name, Election day in Kodiak is Oct. 7 for municipal elections, and Alaska Public Media tells us about the federal government shutdown that happened after end of day Sept. 30.

Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
