KMXT's 2025 Municipal Election Voter Guide

In person polling locations include:

Harbormaster Building downtown for Precinct No. 1 and includes voters who live inside city limits southeast of Mill Bay Road

Kodiak Teen Center for Kodiak Precinct No. 2 and includes voters who live inside city limits northwest of Mill Bay Road

Bayside Fire Hall for Mission Road Precinct, which includes voters outside of city limits and north of town

Womens Bay Fire Hall for Bells Flats residents

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday. However, there will be no in-person polling places for villages within the Kodiak Island Borough, which are considered “By-Mail Precincts.”

The areas include the Cape Chiniak Precinct, Old Harbor Precinct, Ouzinkie Precinct, Port Lions Precinct, and Kodiak Island South Precinct, which combines votes from Akhiok, Karluk, and Larsen Bay.

Early voting is also available now at the borough building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 6.

For the Kodiak Island Borough

Five candidates are vying for two seats on the Borough Assembly:

Jeremiah Gardner

Rob Lindsey

Caroline Roberts

Kristina Van Hoogmoed

Jeffery A. Woods

Jeffery Woods is married to Annika Woods, who is currently on the Kodiak City Council. Neither incumbent assembly members Larry LeDoux nor Jared Griffin filed for reelection.

Two candidates are running for borough mayor:

Scott Arndt

Jared Griffin

Only one candidate is running for one open seat on the Kodiak Island School District’s Board of Education – incumbent James “Jim” Pryor. Several other candidates are also running unopposed for various service and fire protection area boards.

For the City of Kodiak

Four candidates are running for two seats on the City Council:

Jay Celli

Djuna Davidson

Nick Mangini

Sandra West

Djuna Davidson is also a niece of Councilman Charlie Davidson, who previously submitted paperwork to run again, but he withdrew from the race in August citing health concerns.

Four candidates also are running for city mayor:

Mark Anderson

Terry Haines

J. Alan Seale

Mary Jean Silva

Haines is currently also serving on Kodiak City Council. City code states he cannot serve both on council and be mayor. If he wins the election, his council seat would be vacated and a replacement would need to be appointed within 30 days. That appointee would serve until the next municipal election in October 2026.

Information about candidates can be found on KMXT’s candidate forums , in the borough and city election pamphlets, as well as in the Kodiak Daily Mirror’s series of candidate Q&As.

Editor’s note: Jared Griffin, Terry Haines, and Kristina Van Hoogmoed are all KMXT staff, however none of them have any editorial influence over news stories, nor were allowed to review this story before broadcast or publication.