Kodiak Island Borough mayor candidate forums 2025

Editor’s note: This transcript has been edited for clarity, however candidate answers and statements are transcribed in their entirety.

For transparency, Jared Griffin is a member of KMXT’s staff, but neither he nor Scott Arndt were shown any of the questions ahead of the forum. Griffin also did not see this transcript before publication, and does not have any editorial influence in KMXT’s newsroom.

Candidates were given one minute for opening statements, in alphabetical order by last name:

Scott Arndt: Good evening. My name is Scott Arndt. First came to Kodiak in May in 1964 so I was 10 years old at the time, and so I've grown up here, raised kids here, and have grandkids here, been involved in local government, I'm going to say, since 1979 and have been on the borough assembly at different times. And for the last two years, I have been the borough mayor. I'd like to do a full three year term, and then it's time for me to get out. So thank you.

Jared Griffin: Hi everyone. I'm Jared Griffin. I want to start off by thanking KMXT and KVOK, and especially the Chamber. I've in the past, worked on these forums before, and I know it takes a lot of work to put them together. So thank you so much for that. Kodiak has been my home for nearly 20 years. It's where my wife and I, we've raised our kids, and our adult children have found support here, and my son is growing up with that same sense of adventure and community that I had growing up in the Chugach foothills in East Anchorage. I grew up in a military family of faith, often moving, and I learned just how important stability is and just how strong communities are when neighbors step up for one another – and those lessons are why I've dedicated myself to serving Kodiak. I believe a mayor should be steady, transparent, collaborative. I bring that experience on the borough assembly as deputy presiding officer and our nonprofits, where I've managed staff and balanced finances, at Kodiak College, where I teach the next generation of Alaskans, and with our Shakesbears, where I build championships and leaders, and I'd like to lead and build a championship team at the borough.

Questions posed by moderators, candidates were given two minutes to answer.

What qualifies you to be the mayor of the Kodiak Island Borough? What unique experience, skills and connections would you bring to the position?

Jared Griffin: I think I bring with me a breadth and depth of service to Kodiak, and that's, like I mentioned, on the assembly, chairing the Health Facilities Advisory Board, being on the board of SWAMC, the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference, chairing the Workforce Regional Advisory Council, the Joint Fisheries Work Group consolidation committee. I have that kind of breadth and depth of service with the borough, but my nonprofit leadership, many of you are already familiar with as part of that in my education leadership at the college, and work with KIBSD, I think all of them together bring, help build, this sense of just why I love this place. Because I feel like this, this place needs what I have. I believe Kodiak deserves a mayor who listens and I listen. A mayor who plans ahead – I love planning. That's why I think I've succeeded so well in my work, is with planning, and also I get along with this great borough staff. I think that's really key – making those relationships work. And I work well with the staff, and we can get a lot of projects done.

One of the powers as mayor is the ability to veto ordinances and resolutions passed by the borough assembly. How do you think vetoes should or should not be used and how would you use the power to override assembly decisions?

Scott Arndt: I use the power sparingly, but I do use it well. Now, some people think that you do not veto something that passes on a seven “Yes,” and zero “No,” at the assembly level. But I did it because it was on principle. There was [sic] mistakes made. Too many mistakes made, that opened up the borough to liability. The Assembly last week did not override. So another one that they chose to do was when the borough was looking at doing a Band-Aid approach to repairing the pool instead of doing an overhaul that is desperately needed on that facility, and that wasn't overridden. And we are now looking into the full depth of the problem, and have decided that it is quite extensive. Hope that answers your question.

As mayor, one of your responsibilities is to represent the whole of the Kodiak Island Borough, not just road system communities. How would you connect with and represent the surrounding villages and ensure their needs are a priority for the borough?

Jared Griffin: Transportation issues and and housing issues and those little brief kind of listening sessions that I had were very important, and so I would use some of the, or much of the mayor's travel budget to actually travel to villages, instead of Washington, DC, to connect with the people that are here on the island. I would also like to organize a Mayor's Council, including all the village leaders and the city and the mayor to meet when we can. I would make a more intentional, concerted effort that has been made to appoint emerging leaders from the villages onto boards and commissions. I think there's a lot of repairing of relationships that need to happen, especially on the cultural side of the villages. And really, you know, it's leading by listening. It's the listening that will direct the policy and that will direct the solutions. As was said earlier, the more voices at the table together. But for me, it's about more. It's not just about voices at the table. It's about increasing the number of decision makers at the table and the village. Yes, we should listen to village advice and feedback, but they also need to be at decision making tables, on boards and commissions and work groups and things like that. So I would make a more concerted effort to integrate the leadership there.

What factors do you think are worsening the local housing crisis and what actions should the borough take to address the lack of affordable homes?

Scott Arndt: The lack of affordable homes and the housing crisis has existed since I got here in 1964. It's no worse than during the 70s and early 80s. Now, we have some different demographics. We have a loss in population, but yet we have a reduced housing availability. Part of that is our community is aging, and we're in our homes. Our homes are relatively paid for and we're empty nesters, and we haven't downsized, and so we're not helping, and there's many of us in that boat in Kodiak, here. Some people feel the Airbnb, and that's a different animal. That's created some, there is also what I'll call some snowbirds that have lived here, now don't live here, but four to six months a year and are gone, and their houses are are vacant. So we've got a different demographic taking place, but housing is expensive and is not going to get any cheaper here. Thank you.

What’s your vision for the Kodiak Island Borough’s future and how do we get there?

Jared Griffin: I guess we'll go 10 years out ish. Kodiak, a lot of you know I'm a competitor. I like to win. So my vision for Kodiak is, in 10 years, the fact that Kodiak will be the number one place in Alaska to start up a small business and succeed. Ten to fifteen years out, the fact that Kodiak will be number one to raise a small family or young family in Alaska, the fact that 10-15 years from now, Kodiak will be known as the gateway to the Arctic. The Coast Guard announced that they're recommending opening up four shipping lanes from the Bering to Seattle. Why hasn't Kodiak been a part of that conversation? I would like to get us there. In 10 years, number one in the state for community pride, which was brought up. We would be seen as the number one place for culture. The number one place, this may not bring well with a lot of people, but maybe the number one place for outdoor tourism, that's my vision. And it will take work, and it will take planning, and it will take consensus and repairing relationships. But we can get there, and we can be that place that is this. You know, still we're number one, but still kind of a secret place, an open secret, you know, so we retain our charm and our pride in this place.

The future of the former North Star Elementary building is still yet to be determined. How do you think this facility should be used and what kind of services or businesses should be prioritized?

Scott Arndt: I've already stated on the record what my opinion is on that, and I'll stand by it, and I'll repeat it tonight here. First off, the closing of North Star school did not happen overnight. It took 10 to 15 years to decide to close that school, because that's how long the student population enrollment has been declining. Now, it is not going to open in a year or two. And there's a great many on the assembly that feel we need to hang on to that. I am not one of those. It needs a $2 million fix on the roof sooner rather than later. Operational costs? Well, give you an example. We get an electric bill for August. That's $2,400 and nobody was in it. So there's issues there. The borough does not do a good job owning buildings and leasing it out. It's going to be the taxpayers that are going to have to support anything that goes in there. I'm in favor of disposing of that facility. Is that really what I wanted? No. North Star, I testified, was a school that should have remained open, not closed. So with that, we don't need it, and there's no reason to hang on to it. So I think we need to sell it. The YMCA would be, YMCA Alaska, would be a great owner of that facility. Thank you.

Both state and federal capital improvement project funds have become more competitive in the last year, but the borough still needs money to maintain infrastructure both on the road system and in the villages. How can the borough improve its efforts to find funds for these types of projects and what projects would you prioritize if elected as borough mayor?

Jared Griffin: The reality is yes, there are a lot of infrastructure needs right now, and that dollar that we don't spend on them today is going to be, you know, four or five dollars. In a few years, the pool, the hospital, the auditorium, the leachate system, you know, and on and on. We can improve our efforts by coming up with, by developing a long term capital project plan. The CIP that comes to us every year – it almost always just seems like a surprise, and it's never on the agenda to build up those conversations that would turn into a plan. And the plan would include a strategy for incurring funds for these types of projects. I think the biggest thing that we will have to do is PILT was brought up, I think, in the previous work, or in the previous discussion. PILT is, I think, is a huge thing that we should double, triple our advocacy efforts with our legislators to show how we use that and how we're getting the shrift. You know, we're getting short-shrifted [sic] on it and and that would be a big place I would go to to get funding for some of these projects. They do cost money. I am not in favor of raising the mill rate to pay for the projects. But there are other ways that that we can do it and I see PILT and voluntary PILT and keep and as part of that capital improvement plan, we've got to make a plan and a timeline for having shovel ready projects so that when grant opportunities do come up, we can just hand them the grant, hand them the proposal, with the proposal and kind of be done with it. Why? Because it was part of our plan. We have predicted this, and we have planned for it.

If you are elected, what priorities, projects and changes would you focus on?

Scott Arndt: I think that one of the things is ineffective, is the CIP list has been for the last five years. We still need to use that mechanism. And what I'd like to see, like what we did in the early 80s, and at that time, it was the right time, and it worked out. I don't know that it would be this time, but we need to get some smaller sewer and water projects on there. For instance, you have a water line that goes out Spruce Cape, and you have a water line that goes down Woodland Drive. Those two lines need to be looped, so if there's a problem, you can supply it from either direction. Also to do that, you tie the road in. So if there's a problem, it works out well, I think one of the things that the lands committee will be working on is what we call subdivision potential, which is otherwise sometimes called the KANA Field there. That development is going to take infrastructure and it's going to take sewer and water on there. We don't have that on the capital improvements list, and I think we need to put that on so it's some of that stuff we have. The boat harbor is on the CIP list, the borough CIP list. I think it was number one. I think it'll be number one this year again. Treatment plant facilities, so it's some of that infrastructure that we need to try and help. Thank you.

Despite the recent funding boost from the state, the local school district is likely facing further significant budget cuts. How would you handle the annual funding request from KIBSD and how much funding would you approve?

Jared Griffin: Well, as been said, the borough's number one priority is to fund education. It's our number one responsibility. That's pretty much what we decide on first and then shape the rest of our budget around. I have always supported granting the school district's request. They need stability, but more than stability, guys, it's an investment. It's just not making sure that our kids are educated, and our families have a place to go. But this is like a literal investment in Kodiak's future. These are the people who are going to be leading Kodiak in 10, 20, 30 years down the line. So I think even proposals of lowering the mill rate is this kind of underhanded way of cutting education funding, so it has to be prioritized for us. How much funding would I approve? It depends. It depends on the ask. It depends on how much money. We're about to run into a ceiling where our allowable maximum is going up, but because of our tax code, our mill rate is going to be going down. So it may not happen this year, but definitely in two years, we're going to have to have serious discussions with ourselves, the school board and with the state on how to get the school district what they need. I don't buy into the argument that the school just needs to be accountable through test scores. Test scores is not about funding policy. Test scores are about to measure how effective are teachers and how well are the students learning. It's a tool to measure that, not to determine all these other kinds of big financial things. That's not how government works. That's how businesses work – that is not how government works. Thank you.

Commercial fishing makes up the largest part of Kodiak’s economy. As climate change and policies create issues in the industry, how would you suggest improving Kodiak’s economic resiliency?

Scott Arndt: Economic resiliency. Well, I tell you, government isn't going to do a damn thing about it. It's going to be the private sector. It's going to be the people in the community, like Sam, much like the Rohrers, and you can go right on down the list, putting their money where their mouth is in this community. It's not government. I've watched government put money into so-called economic development for the last 40 years here, and the only gain I ever saw out of it was a branding thing that came when the Chamber of Commerce was doing it. And then there's some other communities that help steal that too, copy the idea. So no, I don't feel government. We can encourage, but government doesn't create the economic resilience. One of the things that I feel should happen in this community is we need to change the way we take care of our garbage, we need to basically produce energy from it. Which, means incinerate it and generate energy, and then look at using that energy for sustainability on growing food greenhouses and stuff like that, and also generating electricity. So that's one of the things. The fishing industry is in turmoil right now, and it's trying to sort itself out. It's, I would say it's the worst I've seen it in the 61 years I've lived here. And it's drastically affecting families in this community. And we're seeing the waterfront, the canneries are far less [sic]. We now have no other canneries around the island. The only canneries are in town here, and I'll say seafood processors. So it's going to be the private sector putting money where their mouth is, and that cold storage facility that Sam and his partners are providing. I've heard about that for 50 years. Thank you.

As the Coast Guard continues to increase its presence in and around Kodiak, how should the borough work with officials to ensure smooth growth and maintain a partnership? What would a healthy partnership look like?

Jared Griffin: A healthy partnership would be the fact, in 10 years, we are ranked number one for the most military friendly community in the United States. Yeah, I think that's a goal that we can easily achieve, but it takes, again, accessibility and conversation and collaboration with Coast Guard leadership, which does rotate out quite often. So that is a heavy effort to keep up those, those relationships there. That's what's big to me, is leaders talking to leaders because their plans affect our plans, and I think we need to make that more apparent, perhaps to the Coast Guard, and then plan things together, which would be ideal, because It would save us a lot of money when we have projects. And then again, I think if we could get the Coast Guard to work with us on PILT advocacy. That would be momentous, if we could get the Coast Guard on our side with PILT conversations too. But, those only work with the relationships and the communication that we build with them, we cannot see each other as silos anymore. Our economy cannot handle silos anymore. So, that's where I would go.

Candidates were given one minute for closing statements.

Jared Griffin: Kodiak has given me and my family so much, and running for mayor is my way of giving back. Over the years, I've served on the borough assembly, chaired boards on the healthcare, workforce, fisheries, led a nonprofit, taught at Kodiak College, and coach star youth to multiple state championships and national bids, and those experiences have one thing in common: I've proven I can listen, I've proven I can build teams, and I've proven I can deliver results. I believe leadership matters. Kodak deserves a leader who is steady, who is transparent and is committed to planning for the long haul, someone who will protect education, who will tackle housing, who will maintain, help maintain our infrastructure, and do what we can to strengthen our economy. That's the kind of leadership that I bring. And when I go to travel to DC and I learn things, I promise to tell you all the ideas and solutions that I've learned. I love this community, and I am ready to put my experience and skills and vision to work for all of Kodiak.

Scott Arndt: This community has been my home. It's what I know. Like I said, 61 years here, and we've come a long way, and it's trying to survive. Right now we're going through reduced population, and I feel I have the experience and the leadership to get us through it. One of our biggest problems here, and the cost of living, is the cost of property taxes, because assessments have gone up, so we've got to work on lowering that, too, and sustaining education at the same time. Thank you.