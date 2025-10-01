City of Kodiak mayor candidate forums 2025

Editor’s note: This transcript has been edited for clarity, however candidate answers and statements are transcribed in their entirety.

For transparency, Terry Haines is a member of KMXT’s staff, but neither he nor the other candidates were shown any of the questions ahead of the forum. Haines also did not see this transcript before publication, and does not have any editorial influence over KMXT stories.

Candidates were given one minute for opening statements, in alphabetical order by last name:

Mark Anderson: Thank you to the residents in Kodiak listening online and on the radio. Thank you for taking part in the public process. That's important. We've heard a lot of comments – all of us candidates have heard that there hasn't been enough involvement from the public, and I hope that continues to improve and I am a 27 year resident of Kodiak, continually. Since 1998, moved here almost 27 years ago next month, and raised three children in the public schools here. And I've invested in Kodiak. I pay a quarterly sales tax. I know and understand what many of the businesses here in town do every quarter. But my most important qualifier for being a candidate is being a grandpa, which I think is a very good thing for a person to be able to think about the future. Thank you, sir.

Terry Haines: Thanks for everybody here and everybody listening at home. My name is Terry Haines. I first came to Kodiak in 1981, and I've been a commercial fisherman most of my life on deck, on boats, and lately, though I've been working on the radio and I have a little column in the newspaper. But I also managed to get in about 16 years or so on the Kodiak City Council, which has been very gratifying. It's been good work. It's been my way to give back to the community that I've come to love so much, and it has been so good to me. So I have two years left on my last term, which are three year term summit here on the city council, and when I realized that we're going to have such tremendous turnover, I immediately was extremely glad we've been asking for this for a long time, and the quality of candidates that have come forward for all of the different seats that are open this cycle has been amazing and so heartening to see. But I did think that, because the mayor was retiring, that it might be a good role for me to fill in my last two years, to step up and be mayor and to make sure this transitional period goes smoothly.

J. Alan Seale: Good evening. You're about to learn all about your city's mayoral candidates, and this will help you make your decision about your vote on October 7. Your vote will help me in bringing together people from our diverse community, fishermen, business owners, tribal leaders, elders and neighbors to make Kodiak stronger for future generations. Kodiak's roots are in the fishing industry, and this will always be the beating heart of our community. But let's recognize that we face challenges like aging infrastructure, a transitional economy, and unknown obstacles to create opportunities for future generations to be able to call Kodiak home. I have spent the last 16 years in Kodiak, living and working. Alongside the people who make this island great, and I am known for being a dependable collaborator. I'm running for mayor because I trust in the hope that our best days are ahead of us if we prepare with common sense, invest locally and lead with respect. My name is Al Seale, and I'm excited to be here tonight. Thank you.

Mary Jean Silva: Good evening. I’m Mary Jean Silva, and I’ve lived here in Kodiak for almost six years now. I moved here in 2019 because I accepted a job in the Coast Guard. I love exploring around the world, and I am so grateful that I came over here in Kodiak. Hoping that I will leave in a year, but here I am, five years later, I'm still here in Kodiak, in which I now love to live, and also encourage my other children to move here in Kodiak, because I told them that it is a very safe place to raise children. Second, where I spent 15 years in Japan, which we feel safe, and everywhere we went, and lower 48 I believe this is a safer place to live. Thank you.

Questions posed by moderators, candidates were given two minutes to answer.

What qualifies you to be the Mayor of the City of Kodiak? What connections, skills, and experience would you bring to the position that would most benefit the council and the community at-large?

Terry Haines: Well, I have been on the city council for a number of years now, and during that time, I've lobbied for various projects that we've had, and sat in on a lot of our meetings and our business, and so I'm familiar with what we do and what's important to Kodiak, and I think that would be useful going forward as mayor, because we're in a transitional period with so many new people. And I'd like to be that “Team Kodiak” guy who helps bring everyone together. I think that's one of my strong points, is I like people, and I think that now is a good time. I think now that we're having a transition to start, see try to build team Kodiak and bring together, you know all of our various communities and entities and the borough and the city, and start to be more collaborative as we go forward. And I think I'm a good person to do that.



If elected Mayor, you would be the face and voice of the City of Kodiak. How would you advocate for the city and help ensure Kodiak is a priority at the state and federal levels?

J. Alan Seale: I really do think that the mayor of Kodiak is in a unique position. We do entertain more state and national level politicians here than most municipalities in Alaska get the opportunity to do. I believe that the mayor should, as the voice and the face of Kodiak, be the best of what Kodiak has to offer. I think that if you are true to yourself and put that best foot forward, it's a good beginning to being the mayor of Kodiak and making sure that you're able to effectively advocate for the city. The mayor acts as an envoy to these people. And I've heard it said that ask, ask, ask is the way forward. We need to make sure that whoever is there is willing to fight for this community at whatever opportunity arises, to make sure that any opportunity that does come up is accessible to us, be able to look anyone in the eye and not be intimidated by them. To make sure that Kodiak is always seen as a priority, and when you do need to compromise, always compromise with the city of Kodiak as your priority. As the mayor, I think that's my answer. Thank you.



One of the powers the mayor has is the ability to veto ordinances and resolutions passed by the city council. How do you think vetoes should or should not be used and when would you use this responsibility to override council decisions?

Mary Jean Silva: I understand that the mayor's role is to lead the meeting, make agendas and make sure the meeting is ordinance. However, if there's a perception in the community that the mayor is responsible for a lot of things that happens in the city, I need to make sure that I am involved in making sure that my input is heard as well in a council. That I also wanted to have, that my opinion matters as a mayor, even though I can't vote on it, and that I should be able to voice what the community needs. So if I have to vote, I will vote for the benefits of the community, whoever that needed benefits for whatever that decision that the council needs to make. And I hope and pray that the outcome would be for the benefits, fully benefits of the community. Thank you.



In part due to increased supply chain prices like for groceries and housing, the cost of living is rising in Kodiak, making it harder for people and businesses to afford to stay here. If elected, what would you do to support both established and incoming residents as well as businesses?

Mark Anderson: We are living in inflationary times, and that's why it is expensive to live in Kodiak, in Indianapolis, in Jacksonville, Florida, every place in the country. That inflation is what has caused these high prices, and we can't escape that. I think what I would try to do, if possible, it would only be able to happen, most likely, with the cooperation of the borough, is to open up more housing. Housing constitutes about 30 to 35% of most people's individual discretionary income, and so if we can work to make housing more plentiful, in theory, that should drive costs down a little bit for people, and that would probably be the best single thing we could do for our community.



Finding affordable housing in Kodiak continues to be a challenge for both established and incoming residents. What factors do you think are worsening the crisis and what solutions would you pursue to alleviate the issues?

Terry Haines: As I said, we're not alone in having a housing crisis. We're just the worst. I think that addressing housing is going to have to take “Team Kodiak” all the way. We're going to have to work with the borough first thing, because the borough has zoning powers, and it's going to be very difficult for us to have a housing plan without engaging the borough. And they should be naturally part of the partnership anyway, but it's going to take a team. And I think a good example is the self help housing program that was implemented three years ago through USDA. And they contacted several entities. In fact, I have a list. In addition to the City of Kodiak, the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, RurAL CAP, Koniag inc., Housing Alaska, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, the Denali Commission, the Woody Island Tribal Council, and the US Department of Agriculture all teamed up on this. That's Team Kodiak right there. And Mindy Pruitt herded the whole group and our own mayor had a lot to do with pushing it and pushing the whole thing through. But in the end, we're breaking ground, we're clearing that land, and we're going to have 10 new homes there that are going to be built by the people who are going to move into them. So all the people in this first neighborhood of 10 homes are all going to build their homes. They're all going to put in at least 35 hours a week, each of them, and they're all going to build everybody's homes, and nobody moves into one house until all 10 are built. It's an amazing program, and we already have six people qualified. I have to say, I encourage everyone to get a hold of Mindy at the Kodiak Island Housing Authority and apply for this. If this is you, if you're a working person who has a good job, but you just can't get into housing and you're healthy enough, and you have the abilities and wherewithal to do this, apply for this self help housing program. That's the kind of thing we need to do. If this program goes all the way forward, we'll have a neighborhood of 25 homes there. It's not going to house everybody, but it's a good start, and it's the kind of collaboration that's going to be required.



What would your priorities be during your two-year term if you were elected as mayor?

J. Alan Seale: Probably first, just to survive. I do have a lot to learn, and I guess my first priority would be to make sure that I would have at least some small feet to fill the big shoes that I'm going to be coming after. I think that advocating for the City of Kodiak, for the harbor, is going to be one of the most important jobs that the mayor has to do after we finish up the fire station. My priority would be to learn and collaborate with the new City Council members to make sure that we could be effective, to learn the processes and to make sure that I ran the meetings appropriately. It's going to be a tough and uphill climb for any of us that are going to step into these shoes and to prioritize at least my own willingness to grow into the seat which I was elected for. I think would be very important. I also don't think that I would want to be mayor more than three terms. I think that's all that would be required of someone here. But during the first one, I think that it's most important to learn the job if you're elected, try to do your best. Prioritize what the city needs, and listen to the people who are going to help you do that and make sure that you can move the city forward in a manner which can bring the city respect and the position also.



As Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are challenged across the country, how do you plan to represent and support minorities and marginalized groups, which make up about half of the population of Kodiak?

Mary Jean Silva: I know that's an executive order that has been told to us to remove in terms of our daily living, but Kodiak is a melting pot with lots of different cultures. Cultures, not as race. Culture, not as a color, culture as national origin, but we are a competent community. We are an intelligent community who can find solutions to problems. So let's identify those individuals and celebrate accomplishment together. No one is left behind regardless of where you come from or where your original race is. You are important and essential to the development of our city. Let's embrace everybody – everybody's talents, everybody's skills. It's like a 1000 piece puzzle. One is important to complete that puzzle, and each one of us plays that role. Your idea is not neglected or not listened to. Every idea is important in order to solve every issue that we're facing here in our community. So diversity of ideas is what we need to solve every problem that we're facing. So let's welcome every idea to every solution and together, let's solve problems one at a time.



Candidates were given one minute for closing statements.

Mary Jean Silva: I would like to reach out to each and everyone's heart. We have issues that we've been facing, such as housing and it's been, in my experience, in talking to people that it's been a while that we haven't been able to solve that issue, or find solutions. We're moving very slowly forward. I really applaud the mayor for figuring out how to at least build 10 houses or more that are built by whoever wants to live there. But understand that there's a lot of people in this community that works 12, 16, 18 hours a day, and when do they have time to build that? Something that we have to consider. So if you also own land, please, you know, find a heart to share that in the community. So at least you know something small can build on something better.

J. Alan Seale: Thank you to everyone that tuned in and attended tonight and the organizers of this community forum. Thank you to my supporters and my family for supporting me throughout the campaign. The waterfront, our economy, our neighborhoods, these are all facing changes that are coming, whether we are ready or not. As your city mayor, I'll fight for this community and its residents at every opportunity, and I'll need guidance from you, Kodiak, on issues like our infrastructure and our harbors, quality of life and our complex and transitional economy. I do have a lot to learn, but what I can promise you is this, I will work hard every day to make Kodiak better prepared for our future and to listen, to learn and to act with the best information available to me. I'd be honored to have your vote to seal the deal on October the seventh.

Terry Haines: I was posed a question over at Emerald heights the other day. That was, ?why do you want to be mayor?” And I said, “you said that wrong.” You should have said, “Why? Why do you want to be mayor?” because it is a bit of a thankless job. It's definitely not a career. But I think I want to be mayor for the same reason that everyone in this dais does, is that I want to give back to this community that's meant so much to me. And the reason I think that I chose to run for mayor is because we're in an exciting time when we're going to have a big turnover, we're going to have new people coming in, and I think I can be that transitional figure who can help us run the meetings, who can help us transition into a new generation of leadership, and then I'll be gone after the two year term. And I hope that someone else can rise, can step forward, maybe from the City Council, to become mayor, because anyone who's ever done anything knows that experience does count. And if I'm elected mayor, I can tell you that there will be no hitch in our get along for lobbying and other functions of our government.

Mark Anderson: I was a little disappointed we didn't get a question that the city council candidates received, which is about the consolidation. I'm just going to touch on it briefly, that the number one issue that most people have talked to me about is, it's very frustrating not to have a voice in the city election and city decisions that affect them. And I just want to say that I heard that loud and clear, and I would want to do everything I could, to listen to the people. To listen, and to ponder and review and make wise decisions based on what the people have, the input they've given. I'm ready to help lead the council, and I'm excited for the future of Kodiak. Thank you.