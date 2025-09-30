Kodiak City Council candidate forums 2025

Editor’s note: This transcript has been edited for clarity, however candidate answers and statements are transcribed in their entirety.

Candidates were given one minute for opening statements, in alphabetical order by last name:

Djuna Davidson: Hi, I'm Djuna Davidson, and as you know, I'm running for City Council. I am a Kodiak kid, born and raised. I moved away from Kodiak to work to build my skills through higher education and lived in Olympia, Washington for 20 years. I always had the goal of returning to Kodiak and serving the community where I was raised. I love Kodiak, and I believe that it has everything that a community needs for people to be happy, healthy, and thriving. As every one of my fellow candidates has already acknowledged in previous discussions, there are challenges to our infrastructure and building stability. There are challenges for housing security, there are challenges for our education and meeting the needs of our students and our teachers. I believe that I am the person who can serve Kodiak with compassion, with dedication and with the willingness to have difficult discussions.

Nick Mangini: My name is Nick Mangini. I am running for city council along with the other two candidates here and Jay Celli. Thank all of you for putting your hat in the ring. I think very much we're all in the same boat, and just wanting to give more options on the ballot. I don't necessarily have a specific platform or, you know, drive other than I want to be a part of whatever is going to happen in the future for Kodiak. I'd like to be an approachable and worthwhile member of our council. Thank you.

Sandra West: Thank you. This is always the hardest part, right? It's like, “Who in the world are you?” My name is Sandra West, and I got that part down. I came to Kodiak in 1977 as an active duty Coast Guard and got promoted to full time mom, raised three kids here. I started attending more borough and city meetings because I had an agenda. I wanted to make Kodiak more walkable, bikeable, and then just attending meetings, I found it all very fascinating, and I was drawn into the bigger picture of our harbor and our housing and our people and all that's been going on. And it's been fascinating for me to come in not knowing. So I've been asking lots of questions and meeting a lot of people. So I'm excited about taking another step forward. Thank you.

Jay Celli was absent from the candidate forum on Sept. 29, however he issued a statement for a moderator to read in his absence.

Jay Celli: I wish I was here in person, unfortunately, work has pulled me away. I wish all the candidates the best of luck, and I very much look forward to election day. Thank you to everyone for putting your names in the hat and giving Kodiak real choices at the polls this year.

I believe I can make a real difference for the people of Kodiak. I’ve attended numerous council meetings, and I know that voters deserve clarity on how their tax dollars are being spent. The council's role is oversight, not daily administration, and that oversight has too often been missing in recent projects.

I respect anyone who steps forward to serve, and my friends, Djuna, Nick and Sandra have the best intentions, but it's time for meaningful change. Kodiak needs leadership that is accountable, approachable and willing to engage directly with our citizens. That's why I will bring back town hall meetings in a relaxed potluck setting, giving residents an open, untimed and welcoming space to talk about issues that matter most.

As your council member, I will bring fresh eyes and practical solutions to our community's toughest challenges. Kodiak needs a dedicated maintenance department to take care of our city's infrastructure and equipment before problems grow more costly. We also need to be more proactive in pursuing and enforcing city contracts, ensuring that every project is completed on time, on budget and to the standards Kodiak deserves.

Tourism is a vital part of Kodiak's economy, and we can do more to support it. I propose designating spots on the city dock for local businesses to “bid” on during tourism season, helping maximize business to tourist connections and keeping more visitor dollars circulating in our community.

Housing remains one of Kodiak's greatest needs. I will work to expand low-cost workforce housing through annexation and smarter land management, ensuring that families and businesses alike can thrive here. In addition, I support term limits for both city and borough political seats, because fresh leadership and accountability are essential for healthy government.

My service on the KIBSD strategic planning board, along with my volunteer work with Kodiak students through Highmark Marine Fabrication has given me deep insight into how collaboration between schools, nonprofits and businesses strengthens our community. I will continue building those partnerships to expand services and opportunities for residents.

Kodiak's economy depends on its people and its industries. Our seafood industry, fishermen, processors and support businesses remain the backbone of our island and the city must keep investing in the infrastructure that sustains our fleet. Tourism brings new dollars to Kodiak, and smart public-private partnerships like those already underway in marine fabrication, can create even more local jobs. Long-range planning can position Kodiak as a true gateway to the Arctic, with expanded shore side services and even a floating dry dock to support military and commercial vessels as Arctic routes continue to grow.

If elected, I will dedicate the time and energy this role demands. I will attend every meeting, learn the council process in depth and always listen to the people of Kodiak. I will be engaged, approachable, responsive, fiscally responsible and transparent in every decision. Together, we can preserve what makes our island unique while building the future Kodiak deserves.

Questions posed by moderators, candidates were given two minutes to answer.

What connections, skills, and experience would you bring to the City Council that would otherwise not be represented by current members or your fellow candidates?

Djuna Davidson: I have a career in education and social services and working in nonprofits. I currently work at the Alutiiq Museum, and have for almost the entire seven years since I've moved home, so I have a pretty intricate understanding of the tourism industry and how that is affecting Kodiak. Which I think we all know is part of how our economy is going to continue to develop as other industries, like fishing, are changing. So I have connections and knowledge of tourism and what can be done to shepherd that industry to benefit the economy of Kodiak. I am the secretary for the Kodiak Arts Council, so I have an understanding of the arts in Kodiak, and we all know that arts are a big part of quality of life. One of the things I want for Kodiak is for every person in our community to feel that they are able to access not just the resources they need for their basic needs, but also the enrichment that they need for a thriving life. And I think I have a good understanding of how to help people feel heard, and how to help people find their voice to share what is important to them. I have a lot of training in conflict resolution and mediation through my career in Washington. I have a certificate in mediation from the Dispute Resolution Center in Olympia, and I think that in government, you always are having difficult conversations, and having someone with experience shepherding difficult conversations is something that can be helpful. I also am, just by nature, a very collaborative person, and grew up in a family of civic engagement.



In part due to increased supply chain prices like for groceries and housing, the cost of living is rising in Kodiak, making it harder for people and businesses to afford to stay here. If elected, what would you do to support both established and incoming residents as well as businesses?

Nick Mangini: I don't have the silver bullet for all of these. All of these questions, I'd just like to be a part of the group that's helping to decide the best path forward, even if it's not, maybe the perfect path forward. I have a number of ideas of making businesses to afford to stay here. I mean, that all just comes with being supportive of commerce, I think your City Council needs to be supportive of every business and every consumer in Kodiak, giving everybody better access to different goods. Working on supply chain, issues like the cost of groceries and housing and cost of living are all things that are on our everyday plate as a City Council. So I think that's things [sic] that we've been trying to answer for years. So I don't have a necessary, like, “Here's the answer.” I think just being very supportive of the process and the projects that would come with, bringing down the cost of shipping, finding. And new ways to bring things in at a cheaper level, maybe collaborative ways to ship in goods. But these are all things that I look forward to learning about, so I guess that would be my answer. Thank you.



What factors do you think are worsening the local housing crisis and what actions should the city take to address the lack of affordable homes?

Sandra West: That's a tough one, in that it's always been short of housing. Some of the work I did at the Coast Guard base was to do a housing survey in town for what rentals were available. That was pretty easy – it was a short list. I can only guess that, so I won't but I do know that through the KEDC, there is a Housing Action Group, and the part that I'm hopeful about that group is that it's connected nationwide to people who are working on this problem nationwide. So it's not just Kodiak, but. We are between a rock and the ocean here, which also adds to it. I think the best steps for the city going forward with this and addressing it is to continue to address it, to continue. I know it's been in all the discussions, whenever there's action going to be taken. How will this affect housing? So that's good that we are talking about it and keeping it in the forefront. But yeah, no, no silver bullet, but I think that the city needs to keep talking about it and talking to people nationwide. Thank you.



Both state and federal capital improvement project funds have become more competitive in the last year, but the city still needs more money for projects like replacing St. Herman Harbor. How can the city improve its efforts to find funds for these types of projects and what projects would you prioritize if elected to the council?

Djuna Davidson: Funding is always going to be competitive. I think that one of the biggest priorities for Kodiak is obviously the harbor, but also I'm interested in sort of overall infrastructure as well. You know, our city water and shorelines are pretty aging, and so, you know, I want us to get ahead of infrastructure challenges. It's expensive to repair things, but it's more expensive to replace them. How can we improve our efforts to find funds for these types of projects? Obviously, looking at any kind of federal funding is always an initial place to start, but we all know that federal funding streams are changing and getting more competitive. I do have a lot of experience through my career working with grant funding and federal funding, and I know that it is very competitive, but I think Kodiak has compelling arguments for the value of getting state and federal investment in our community. We are an important point of contact for Alaska with both the fishing industry, but now with this whole “Gateway to the Arctic” thing, there's other industries that are attracted to Kodiak for our convenient location. I think that the harbor has to be the first priority. I think we can look at state funding as well. I also wonder about looking at private and foundation funding recently at the museum, and I know that non profit funding is very different than [sic] municipal funding, but there's a lot of foundations in the lower 48 that are interested in Alaska. Maybe we can make them interested in us.



The city owns several unutilized properties – what ideas do you have to better use undeveloped or unoccupied facilities and areas within Kodiak city limits? How should the city approach planning and zoning ideas?

Nick Mangini: I would need to know more about these underutilized properties, and the only way to really do that is to get involved with something like City Council, unless that was your passion as just a general resident of Kodiak, which it's just not for a lot of us. For me, I've been working on trying to find something to put in Gibson Cove for about four years now – finding the public private partnership that wants to take over that property has been an uphill battle, like an uphill-er battle. So just everything's changing so fast within so many industries, and whether those industries have the funding to invest in a property like that and that, and that's the only thing that I can use as my example, because it's the only thing that I'm really familiar with. As far as the planning and zoning ideas. I have been a part of the Borough Planning and Zoning Committee for the last six months. That doesn't mean that I have really even started to wrap my head around what's happening with planning and zoning and the policy that surrounds it, but what I do see is that it's just an arduous, slow process. There's nothing that you're going to make change in a month or five for that matter. So if we're seeing things that are hanging up the growth of industry or commerce within Kodiak, then we need to get those on the, you know, to the boards as soon as possible, because it's not something we're going to be able to change right away. So I think it's just more prioritizing what what we want to change and why we want to change it, and make sure that the communities behind that change and then acting on that. Thank you.



What are your priorities for the city’s budget? What programs or departments do you think are over or under funded?

Sandra West: Nobody's over funded. I think everybody's doing a pretty good job of tightening their budgets and looking at it. I've talked to, like I said, some of the departments. I’ve talked to the chief of police and the harbormaster about how their budgets are going, priorities for the city budget, and balancing the budget is a real [sic] good idea. You have to do that in two ways. You got all these expenditures, and then how where's your money coming in? And we get our money from taxes. The costs are always going up. We don't want taxes to go up. There are a few other resources, there's been investments recently. I talked about the Griffin Building, and in our budget, we are paying rent, now, here, to have our offices here at the borough. So that might be a good budget-helping-balance-thing to invest in the Griffin Building and move there. Is it my number one? I don't think so. I think the harbor and good health of our community, mental health, physical health and housing are my priorities. Thank you.



Many borough residents that live outside of city limits have expressed frustration that they have no vote in what the city does, despite owning businesses and paying taxes in the city. Should the council reconsider who is eligible to vote in city elections? Why or why not?

Djuna Davidson: I think we should reconsider who is eligible to vote in city elections. I knew that the boundaries of the city were small. I did not realize until I was running for city council how many people I know who thought they lived in the city and don't, because the boundaries [sic]. I mean, it's kind of crazy – my coworker and I live less than a quarter mile away from each other, and we are on this side of Safeway, but I'm city and she's not. I think that so many people are disenfranchised with the electoral process in Kodiak, and I think part of that is because a lot of people who feel that they put money into the city, they pay taxes into the city, they work in the city. They just barely don't live in the city, but they work in the city, and they feel like they don't have a say in the elections. I know there's a lot of talk about annexation, particularly focused around Service District One. I think that's worth exploring. I know there's a lot of expense to expanding city boundaries, but I think it's important for the community to feel that their voice counts. And for the large amount of people who are a part of the daily workings of Kodiak but live just on the other side of city limits, I think that we could get more community engagement and more income too, I guess, from more people. Yeah, I think it's a discussion that needs to continue to be had, and I am in favor of pursuing that discussion.



As Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are challenged across the country, how do you plan to represent and support minorities and marginalized groups, which make up about half of the population of Kodiak?

Nick Mangini: I would imagine that the city council is going to represent this and support minorities the way that they always have, in every way possible. I guess, just creating more opportunity for them in jobs around the city of Kodiak, making sure they have opportunity for every business and everything that resides within the city, access to our council, access to our city. I'm not sure how else to answer that. So thank you.



Candidates were given one minute for closing statements.

Sandra West: It's just a privilege to live here. I mean, I'm just going to look in the audience and start crying because it's an awesome town, but I think I'm just going to encourage folks to vote. I went to the gym today, and one of the young people there that was working is not registered yet. I said I will be back. I have an appointment with you in two weeks. I want you to be registered when I come back. Won't be able to vote next week, but I just want to encourage people to register and to vote. Thank you.

Nick Mangini: First of all, thank you for this opportunity to address the public through both online and on the radio. It's a great way for people that can't get out of the house or have other obligations to learn about their candidates. Through all of this, I've just learned a little bit more about how much I care about Kodiak and how much I want to be a part of the decision making process. I think you have some great options in front of you as candidates this year, and I can't take or say a single bad thing about any of you and just thank you for your contribution to this election as well. I guess I just want to be an approachable and thoughtful person on your council, and I think that I could do some great things, but probably no one better than the rest of the candidates, so just get out there and vote. Thank you.

Djuna Davidson: I also want to start by thanking both KVOK and KMXT and the Chamber for putting on this forum. It's a great opportunity for our community to learn more about us as candidates. I want to thank my fellow candidates for running, because as you both echoed, it is so wonderful to see how many opportunity options there are in this year's election, both at the city and the borough level. I'm delighted to see and I hope that this shows us increase in voter turnout. Please do vote. I hope that you vote for me, because I love Kodiak with all my heart, and I know that I would serve it well. But if you don't vote for me, I know that you have lots of great choices before you. Kodiak is an amazing, magical place, and we live here for a reason, so let's continue to invest in this place that we all love.