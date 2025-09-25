Kodiak Island Borough Assembly candidate forums 2025

Editor’s note: This transcript has been edited for clarity, however candidate answers and statements are transcribed in their entirety.

For transparency, Kristina Van Hoogmoed is a member of KMXT’s staff, but neither her nor the other candidates were shown any of the questions ahead of the forum. Van Hoogmoed also did not see this transcript before publication, and does not have any editorial influence in KMXT’s newsroom.

Candidates were given one minute for opening statements, in alphabetical order by last name:

Jeremiah Garner: Good evening. Thanks everybody for attending virtually and in person. My name is Jeremiah Gardner. I went to [sic] most of my childhood here and most of my schooling, middle school and high school. Then I left for some time and returned about 15 years ago to purchase a local business. Over the years, we’ve kind of seen this steady decline, especially if you rotate it back into the 90s and whatnot. And now that I’m here raising my own family, and they’re entering the school system, I’m seeing the difficulties that are portrayed in everyday life trying to conduct business here in Kodiak.

I think it's important that it's everybody's civic duty to step up and serve at some point, and that's why I'm here. I want to be a part of making this island as great as it can possibly be. And at the end of the day, I also want to thank all the other people running for positions for both borough or for both the borough and the city. It's amazing to see so much more participation, and I think the entire community Kodiak is going to luck out with their options. Thank you.

Rob Lindsey: Good evening. Thanks again for this opportunity. Thank you for hosting. Lifelong, born here, lot of roots here. I pretty much fished everything there was to fish, and worked in pretty much every sector that you can find on the island, short of flying the airplanes. But, I did work for Bob Hall with Kodak Airways for a couple of summers. And, you know, we see the trend. Fisheries is not the main thing it was – lot of challenges there. We also have a lot of consolidation in the processing sector.

I think our future is extremely bright. I think Kodiak is so strategic, so well placed, and so rich in geographic and history, and we have things that people are just giving up whatever it is to come here and see what we've got, and I'd like to preserve that as much as possible. I'm raising a grandson. He's 10, and I have, I owe deep debt to the schools and the teachers, and I want to make sure that we can maximize the education component and appreciate your time.

Caroline Roberts: Good evening. My name is Caroline Roberts, and I'm running for Kodiak borough assembly because I want our community to continue being a place where families, businesses and individuals of all ages can thrive. I grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and three years ago, my family and I moved to Kodiak to plant roots and make this our home.

As a mom of two young kiddos, I see both the opportunities and the challenges our community faces, and I want to help ensure Kodiak remains family friendly, welcoming and sustainable for everybody. My background is in public safety as a 911 dispatcher, marketing and communications and now population health roles that strengthen my skills in problem solving, collaboration and clear communication. Thank you.

Kristina Van Hoogmoed: Good evening. My name is Kristina Van Hoogmoed. I'm also known colloquially as K-Van. The people of Kodiak deserved to be safe, seen, and supported by their government and community. When I was a teacher, my purpose was to empower my students and give them the tools to be successful.

I want to do the same for Kodiak as Assemblywoman. I will make it a priority to respect and invest in Kodiak's number one resource – our people. Even now I'm constantly talking to people in every part of the community. I want to get everyone involved in decision making. The people of Kodiak are craving connection and purpose. Right now, we have a very small amount of people that make decisions, but it takes a village. Luckily, we have a bunch of them. If I'm elected, I look forward to continuing to listen to the people of our community and welcoming their voices. Thank you.

Jeffery Woods: Good evening all. My name is Jeffery Woods. I have spent my entire adult life in Kodiak – graduating Kodiak High School and obtaining my associates degree through Kodiak College. I've spent my career for the most part, in public safety. Although, I have had done a couple other things in my career relating to working for the hatchery for a while, doing some guiding here and there, and just absolutely am pleased to call Kodiak home.

The reason I'm running for borough assembly is Kodiak will [sic], and truly is home. And I think we were a pretty exceptional place with exceptional people. I think the people of Kodiak deserve options, and I'm just here to provide another option. Thank you so much for your time.

Questions posed by moderators, candidates were given two minutes to answer.

What connections, skills, and experience would you bring to the Borough Assembly that would otherwise not be represented by current members or your fellow candidates?

Rob Lindsey: I've spent between six and seven years on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I learned a lot about how that process works here, also how it works other places. I've spent a lot of time as a former and current employee of City of Kodiak in the utilities in the ground, and I've actually worked quite a number of contractors putting utilities in the ground. I'm acutely aware of our infrastructure situation, which is good, but it's very aging. We have a lot of things that need to be addressed, and I like to approach them in a proactive fashion. I'm very well familiar with the fishing community from every sector. Presently, I just recently sold my Prince William Sound sein permit, and I still retain my Kodiak sein permit. I'm very pleased that the salmon guys had a good year, which is critical, because we have seen there are almost no little shoulder seasons left. Doubtful, whether you get a tanner season this year, jigging went from a three to five month occupation, where you could always go out and make a house payment to another dirty fishery. We have a lot of competition. I also think that, as always, we're going to have fiscal issues. And I wouldn't say I would overlook anything as far as where we could go to look for economic gain, except I will hold the line that the last thing I will look at is another mill rate increase. I think that the federal component is strong. I am very appreciative the federal agencies we have here, but I think by the same token, they share a lot of the burden, and I think they are not going anywhere, and I think we need to work with them, particular, in particular, with our wastewater situation, possibly work jointly together on a wastewater plant that would help alleviate their needs. And while for Kodiak, more expansion, as well as look forward to expansion around to the land around beyond Dead Man's curve. Thank you.

I have strong organizational skills. I like to listen to everyone's ideas and take that into account when making a decision. I bring a voice to the table, representing young families in the community, and I've worked in high stress environments that make me really think about what I'm organize my thoughts in the moment and really make an organized decision. Also working full time as a mother to two kiddos, really manage my time. Thank you. Kristina Van Hoogmoed: I've only lived here five years, but one of the greatest things that I've been able to do is become in so many different parts of the community. I love talking to new people. I worked at Main for four years and was able to meet a lot of students and their parents. So in actual terms of connections, I have a lot of connections. I got a call a few weeks ago, somebody had an idea for to put a play on, and then I was like, Oh, I know somebody else that that writes plays, and we were able to hook them up. Somebody needed help finding a face painter, and I was able to help them find that. So I think my sheer ability to get out into the community and go and meet people and ask people and connect with them is a very big asset. Another big thing is my background experience as a teacher. As a teacher, you have to take very dense, complicated information and break it down into smaller chunks, not only into a digestible way, but an interesting way. You got to make those kids pay attention. So I look forward to the challenge of learning about the government more, and being able to take a step back and communicate with other people about how it works, being able to explain big things like MapTR. What is MapTR? The these complex ideas and restrictions and rules that surround our government. Also, I I have a little bit of the audacity and enthusiasm. I'm excited about Kodiak's future. I am excited to go talk to people and bring them in, and I think we can do this together.

As housing prices and the cost of living continue to increase, how would you, as a borough assembly member, support both incoming and established residents and businesses? What solutions would you pursue to make homes on the road system and in outlying villages more affordable places to live?

Caroline Roberts: Kodiak's housing shortage is one of the biggest challenges that Kodiak faces for families and workers her. High rent and limited housing stock have made it really difficult for people to stay here, and too often, locals are priced out, while outside buyers purchase homes and land. I think the borough can help by reviewing zoning, incentivizing development and encouraging locally led projects through public-private partnerships and redevelopment of even older properties. I believe if the borough does sell land, covenant should be in place to ensure it's used for long term home ownership, not short term rentals. Our goal should be stable, affordable housing that allows people to put down roots and stay in Kodiak.

As you approach this issue, it’s kind of a two part issue, One, on the road system, land ownership is a little bit less complicated, a little bit less locked down. A large portion of road system lands are owned by the borough. So potentially, borough lands could be opened up for development, which I am massively in support of. How that, which land should be opened up, and how you go about that process, I think you start until he needs to start with a really hefty public comment period, and really, intentionally looking at where you're going. I for one – at least on face value – I'm a big fan of the 257 odd acres between where the town side of Rezanoff is across from the dump and backing up towards the Selif and the Mountain View area there. That's essentially not being used a whole lot. When it comes to the villages, land ownership is largely in the hands of Native Corporations. I don't really think there's a whole lot the borough could or should do to try and compel a private organization to open up land for development, especially if that's not the will of the village. That's not really our place. Thankfully, though, you kind of solved both problems as you in this question with the one action you make more available. If you make more available, tax revenue goes up. Tax revenue goes up, you can potentially look at lowering tax rates, making it affordable for people who are already here. Jeremiah Gardner: Okay, so obviously, we have a housing shortage, and nobody's been able to solve it. I'm a big fan of developing raw land. I look specifically at the land back behind the Dark Lake area. There's roughly some odd 300 acres or so back there that could be developed. It's relatively close to infrastructure. The other closest area I see, just like Mr. Woods said, is that area just after Dead Man's – but excuse me, he was talking Monashka. Just after Dead Man's, we have a lot of unused land, but we need to come into some sort of partnership between our Native Corporations and the United States Coast Guard. A lot of that land isn't being used to its full potential, and to that same effect, the United States Coast Guard, who I absolutely love and adore, they're continuing to bring in more staff, and it's causing us some more difficulty in our housing shortage. We just had all these new boats come in. They have support families, et cetera. There's got to be some middle ground where we can work together as several separate agencies to come up with some sort of solution. And one of the biggest factors here, in my mind, is financial forethought. We're not just going to open up some sort of area and pour a ton of money into infrastructure that all needs to be tied in together, zoning and codes in terms of off grid living, whether or not you can have a rain catchment system or something like that. Or, you know, where can you actually have a well? Is there brackish water nearby? Do we need to bring in city water supply? All those things need to be thought, far ahead and in advance, so that we can make some sort of modular system, or modular forethought, where we have access to those infrastructure needs and can apply them into the next development. Because, make no mistake, Kodiak is growing. Yes, the fishing industry has had a few rough years, but it's had a great year this year, at least with salmon. And you know, we're seeing tourism increase. And yeah, those are my thoughts.

The borough owns several undeveloped properties both on the road system and near villages – what ideas do you have to better utilize undeveloped or unoccupied facilities and areas?

Kristina Van Hoogmoed: i don't think I'm the right person to make that call. I think that's a bigger thing. I want to hear more from constituents about that. On specific parcels, on specific buildings. I know some things that we’ve talked about that’s come up a lot is the old mental health buildings, which are a conundrum unto themselves. We tried to make, the borough tried to make it work, and it doesn't seem to be working. But I think that the neighbors and the people closest to those properties need to be consulted when looking to utilize those and we should also be looking at what our town needs, and what our town is missing. Do we – I don't know, crazy idea – do we want a community banya or something? I don't know. That we could all go together? It's really looking at our needs, what we have, what we need and what we want, and the people that are closest to those parcels of land would know better, so I would be consulting with them.

The future of the former North Star Elementary building is still yet to be determined. How do you think this facility should be used and what kind of services or businesses should be prioritized?

Jeffery Woods: North star's got a phenomenal location in a lot of ways, but like any existing infrastructure, it still has maintenance projects that are going to be continuing expenses. What would I like to see in that facility? I would love to see childcare. Ms. Roberts hit the nail on the head. We do suffer from a massive lack of childcare, and essentially we have a building that's sitting vacant that was used for child education. It seems really well suited for it. Bigger issue you have with that, though, is, how do you practically make that happen? We in the past, I believe we had a nonprofit, small world, I believe, with the nonprofit a number of years ago, which was kind of plagued by some issues, but that was more administrative issues, and then followed, begs the question, okay, who's then responsible for the day to day operations of that? How does that look? I'd be supportive of an entity trying to take that over, to use that as a child care facility that seems to be appropriate to me. However, it's got to be financially responsible for the borough to do so, and with no current plans in the works, there's just too much that remains to be seen for what should happen to that building for me to take a firm stance on it beyond what I would like to see happen.

Despite the recent funding boost from the state, the Kodiak Island Borough School District is likely facing further significant budget cuts. How would you approach the funding request from district officials?

Jeremiah Gardner: If I were to come into being one of your elected officials, one of the things I'm always going to preach is fiscal responsibility. One of the reasons that I'm running is that I feel like, over time, we're always spending more than we actually have. We're always spending more than is in the coffers, and ultimately that ends up putting the burden on the Kodiak taxpayer. The Kodiak taxpayer has had enough. It can't go up anymore. We need to come up with creative solutions to keep those taxes down. At the same time, as I've stated previously in the newspaper and other forums, we need to make our children and their education an absolute number one priority. They are going to be your leaders, your caregivers and your professionals later in the future, and to do anything less is simply shooting ourselves in the foot. Whilst prioritizing education, we have to be aware that we have an allowance of money, and we can't spend more than that because we don't have it. I love the idea of giving the children everything in the world, and that's what I strive to do with my own family and my own children. But at the end of the day, the paycheck is what it is, and that's what we have to spend so further significant budget cuts we need to address and approach any available funding that we can get from the state, I think Governor Dunleavy is not long for the governorship, and we may get an attitude change in the state government and start to see some of those education funds come back. And actively pursuing that and any grants possible is one avenue to get money back in the schools, but we can't keep overspending. Thank you.

Some village residents feel that their needs are not a priority when compared to communities on the road system. Do you believe the borough fairly represents them and addresses their needs? How would you work to improve relationships with village residents and leaders?

Rob Lindsey: Well, that's a tough one, right there. It's hard because we don't really go out and hang out in the villages a whole lot. I know a lot of people in the villages. I have myself spent a lot of time in the villages as of lately [sic]. I don't think that the situation they're unrepresentative, per se, just that that line of communication needs to be worked on. How you accomplish that? I don't know. It's not on my radar. I feel deeply about the rights of those that have chosen to remain in the village to control their own destiny as best they see fit. And I think that we have an obligation to help them meet their water and wastewater needs as mandated by the state. And I, if they, I would like to make myself open to everyone in the villages, because they're a big part of what makes Kodiak so special and so special to me. We live in an extraordinary place where I don't think there's any place on this planet that you could get what we have here. I think subsistence is big. I hear there's some new challenges on the radar regarding the Katie John decision. I don't know where that lands right now, but I do know that subsistence is critically important, and it's very important. We're so blessed that here in this residential community, we have access to federal subsistence. I just put out at the Buskin today with my kid, but so the federal land subsistence is a huge issue, and I want to make sure we're tender to that, and then we're keyed in and ready to speak up to that. I just know that there's a lot of issues with the systems, their critical utilities, as well as their school systems, and I don't have any pat answer to tell you right now how to cure that. I don't feel that is by design, and I'm open. Thank you.

Both state and federal capital improvement project funds have become more competitive in the last year, but the borough still needs money to maintain infrastructure both on the road system and in the villages. How can the borough improve its efforts to find funds for these types of projects and what projects would you prioritize if elected to the borough assembly?

Caroline Roberts: Kodiak has important projects that haven't received the funding they need, and I believe we need to keep pushing for them. For me, the top priorities are basics that directly impact people's daily lives. Roads are critical for safety, making sure families and businesses can get where they need to go. I know all of us have hit a pothole that is deceiving, is bigger than it looked like it was going to be. Harbor improvements are essential to supporting our fishing economy and the jobs tied to it. Schools need to be safe and reliable learning environments for our kids, and water and sewer systems are fundamental to protecting public health and quality of life. And recently, there is a study about the bridges out in Women's Bay. I think that should also be a priority with the flooding issues. These are the types of projects that should stay at the top of our list.

What’s your vision for the Kodiak Island Borough’s future and how do we get there?

Kristina Van Hoogmoed: I love picturing what we could be, and it's amazing where we've gotten, and we can do so much more. 10 years in the future. 15 years in the future, I want us to be self-sustaining. We have the gift of living on an island with, I want to say, all our best friends, like people. That's crazy. We get to live with each other and take care of each other all the time. In the future, I don't remember how many years you said, or any specific years or anything, I want us to be even more self reliant as we can with the way things are going. The state is having less to do with it as it seems, the federal government. We are going to take care of each other. I think I picture us returning sort of more towards those Alutiiq values of taking care of our elders, taking care of our community, sharing more responsibilities. I picture us treating each other as more as a family. I think we are in interesting times right now, and I feel like it's only going to bring us closer together when somebody has an emergency in Kodiak, we step up, and I think we will continue to step up for each other. I think what we need is leadership. I think what we need is gathering. I think what we need is a return to taking care of the people right in front of us, and less looking at our screens and more at each other. If I were to dream big, I would go towards our child care being more collective, making sure that everybody's kid is looked out for. Thank you.

Candidates were one minute for closing statements.

Jeffery Woods: I just want to thank KMXT for hosting this. This is a tremendous public service that you guys do, and thank you for all your hard work and staying up late, for getting this done, for all the staff that’s here today and everybody else who makes what happens, happen. Thank you so much for the opportunity to come to speak to everybody here. I am tremendously grateful to be able to run to be a borough assembly member here. I cannot tell you enough how excited I am for this opportunity and how much I look forward to having these great conversations for the next few years and being a borough assembly member. Thank you guys so much.

Jeremiah Gardner: I love Kodiak. I love this community, and over the last 15 years, all of you have supported me and my family so much, and I hope that you felt that we supported you too, because we sure as heck tried. I do want to see Kodiak be the absolute best place that it possibly can be. And I'm excited, excited excited about how much more involvement there is in this election cycle. I'm excited about the people that are sitting up here with me today. I think every one of these people has great ideas and has some solid contributions to give to you. And I feel the same way about the people on the city ballots, really, no matter which way you vote, I think this is going to be a great year in the start of something tremendous. I hope I get your vote, but I think you're going to do great no matter what happens. So thanks so much for having me.

Rob Lindsey: Imagine, if you will, I wonder how much more we'd accomplish if we would fill this chamber with this many people at every meeting we come to, I come to a fair number of meetings, and usually there's just myself and a couple other people that are obligated to be there. And that's what,getting the root of it, is that we all have a voice here. This is a very open place. I see this being, I love Kodiak. I don't really like the weather from January to March. But that aside, this is fantastic. We're getting such great exposure from the tourists. I think there's a lot of opportunities that we could look for additional income. And one thing that's going to happen, like it or not, is that with AI, we are going to see reduced cost in administration across the board. Now we're also going to be able to provide a need for those people to transition to something else. Some of those folks that are in administration don't know how to work with their hands. I'd like to see more vocational training, and most of all, I want to see you guys here for the next three years. Thank you.

Caroline Roberts: First of all, thank you for the opportunity to share tonight. I'm running for the assembly because I want to represent all of Kodiak families, businesses and villages alike, and make sure we're investing wisely in schools, public safety and the services that keep our community strong. My approach is to listen, work together, and make decisions that keep Kodiak. Friendly, welcoming and resilient for the future, I'd be honored to earn your support and thanks again.

Kristina Van Hoogmoed: Thank you for everybody for showing up and tuning in tonight. I'm glad we can connect like this. I want to bridge a gap between the decision makers and the everyday folks. Everyone should know who to talk to to install crosswalk or get a pothole filled, even I'm still learning local government is complex, but I want to look under the hood with you guys and see how we can make it run or run better at least, I'm excited. There's so many people interested in this and being on the assembly, and that I've been able to listen to you guys. It sounds like we have a really deep bench of ideas. These discussions are important to our community. If I'm elected, please know I'd be calling on you, all of you guys at you people on YouTube, and you people there calling on everybody. We can't do this by ourselves. We are a village going to be calling on you for your expertise, for your brains. The Assembly is the tip of the spear, but you guys are the rest of the spear.