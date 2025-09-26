Weekly Wrap: Sept. 26, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In this week's episode, we hear about early voting opening in Kodiak, a borough assembly member resigned, hydroponics in Ouzinkie, and the White House increased the price of H1B teachers — the one many schools use to hire teachers from abroad.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
A hydroponic farmer on the island community of Ouzinkie, with a population of roughly 110, grows and gives away produce to residents year round. School children tend a second, smaller hydroponic operation of their own. And the city government now owns dozens of hens to provide eggs.It’s a growing level of local food security, in a state that imports about 95% of its food from the Lower 48.
Sharratt said in a brief letter to the borough that he was resigning due to “personal/family reasons." His son, Devin Sharratt, who graduated from Kodiak High School as part of the class of 2025, died shortly before Ryan’s resignation.
President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the cost of some types of work visas on Friday. It’s the latest move to tighten national immigration policy, and encourage domestic hiring, but more clarity is needed.
Candidates share opening statements, answers to questions by KMXT's news team with help from KVOK and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, as well as closing statements. Both the audio and transcript are available.
