Weekly Wrap: Dec. 13, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKST

This week we hear about the City of Kodiak's main recreation center's name change continuing to be pushed back, City Fire Chief Frank Dorner announces his upcoming retirement, the Alaska Seafood Task Force holds its final meeting before giving recommendations to the Legislature, a small business celebrates a year in the Kodiak Marketplace, two cases of whooping cough confirmed in Kodiak schools, and a teenager has been indicted on charges of assault in relation to the White Sands beach explosion that injured almost a dozen youth last month.

