Weekly Wrap: Dec. 13, 2024

This week we hear about the City of Kodiak's main recreation center's name change continuing to be pushed back, City Fire Chief Frank Dorner announces his upcoming retirement, the Alaska Seafood Task Force holds its final meeting before giving recommendations to the Legislature, a small business celebrates a year in the Kodiak Marketplace, two cases of whooping cough confirmed in Kodiak schools, and a teenager has been indicted on charges of assault in relation to the White Sands beach explosion that injured almost a dozen youth last month.
The Kodiak City Council has yet to make a final decision on the name for its park and recreation center. That’s several months after receiving a recommendation to change the name from Baranof Park to Wamwik, which means “a place to play” in Alutiiq.
The head of the City of Kodiak’s Fire Department announced last week that he plans to retire at the end of this year. Fire Chief Frank Dorner has been with the department for roughly 25 years and held the head position since 2022.
Alaska's Seafood Task Force holds its final meeting today and over the last several months lawmakers have been looking at ways to aid all sectors of the state’s seafood industry, which faced a number of struggles. But the group could also address the outmigration of fishing permits and unequal fishing access in rural Alaska communities.
It’s been a year since Kodiak’s new indoor mall opened to the public, and it’s already become a sort of community center. Several events have been held there and businesses are celebrating their growth in the Marketplace ahead of the holidays. The space will also host Kodiak’s annual boat parade afterparty this weekend.
The highly contagious bacteria, known to spread via coughing and sneezing, can last for around 10 weeks and is particularly harmful for infants and pregnant women. The district is encouraging any kids with a cough to see a doctor as soon as possible and tell them they may have been exposed.
The indictment comes after about a month-long investigation from Alaska State Troopers. The incident occurred at a popular recreation area after a 55-gallon fuel drum was thrown into a fire, causing five teens to be medevaced to Anchorage for severe burns.