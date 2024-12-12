Two cases of whooping cough confirmed at Kodiak schools

Two cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, have been confirmed in the Kodiak Island Borough School District this week – one each in the Kodiak Middle and High schools. That’s according to a letter sent to families from the school district's superintendent, Cyndy Mika.

The highly contagious bacteria , known to spread via coughing and sneezing, can last for around 10 weeks and is particularly harmful for infants and pregnant women.

The district is encouraging any kids with a cough to see a doctor as soon as possible and tell them they may have been exposed. Sick kids should be kept from school, daycare, and other activities as well to prevent exposing their peers.

If a child has been told by a doctor they have a weakened immune system, families may want to discuss preventative treatments. The district will ask any children with symptoms of pertussis to stay home while they are treated.

Whooping cough cases have spiked to epidemic levels in Alaska , with over 400 cases reported just this year, the highest in over a decade .

The Alaska Division of Public Health recommends infants and kids under 7 years old especially should receive a DTaP vaccine. Adolescents and adults should get a booster every 10 years since vaccine efficacy fades over time.

