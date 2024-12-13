© 2024

Kodiak teen indicted on felony charges related to White Sands explosion

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:35 PM AKST
One of several ash piles near the entrance to White Sands Beach near Kodiak. The beach is a popular spot for bonfires, fishing, bear watching, walks, or letting dogs run around off-leash.
A Kodiak grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old in connection with an explosion last month at a popular beach that injured 11 teenagers.

The state Department of Law said in a press release dated Dec. 13 that Kavik Skonberg, a high school junior, was indicted on felony charges Dec. 12. He’s being charged as an adult for multiple counts of assault in the first and third degree for allegedly causing the explosion at a party at White Sands Beach in Kodiak.

The indictment comes after about a month-long investigation from Alaska State Troopers. The incident occurred at a popular recreation area after a 55-gallon fuel drum was thrown into a fire in the early morning hours on Nov. 10, causing five teens to be medevaced to Anchorage for severe burns. Some have already returned to the island, however others are still being treated in Anchorage.

Several fundraisers have been held locally to support the victims. It is unknown if Skonberg will also be held responsible for any of the treatment or counseling costs on top of the criminal charges.

Skonberg is set to be arraigned on Dec. 16.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua
