Kodiak teen indicted on felony charges related to White Sands explosion

A Kodiak grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old in connection with an explosion last month at a popular beach that injured 11 teenagers.

The state Department of Law said in a press release dated Dec. 13 that Kavik Skonberg, a high school junior, was indicted on felony charges Dec. 12. He’s being charged as an adult for multiple counts of assault in the first and third degree for allegedly causing the explosion at a party at White Sands Beach in Kodiak.

The indictment comes after about a month-long investigation from Alaska State Troopers. The incident occurred at a popular recreation area after a 55-gallon fuel drum was thrown into a fire in the early morning hours on Nov. 10, causing five teens to be medevaced to Anchorage for severe burns. Some have already returned to the island, however others are still being treated in Anchorage.

Several fundraisers have been held locally to support the victims. It is unknown if Skonberg will also be held responsible for any of the treatment or counseling costs on top of the criminal charges.

Skonberg is set to be arraigned on Dec. 16.