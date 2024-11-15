Weekly Wrap: Nov. 15, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the explosion at White Sands, a threat at Kodiak High School being found not credible, $11 million in federal funds as well as a new cutter headed to Kodiak, the Alutiiq Museum will revamp its library, and the harvest limits for the 2025 Tanner crab season as been set.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
“Thankfully, at this point, nobody has died from this — this tragic incident. We hope that parents are using this as an example of ways to communicate again with their students,” said Alaska State Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel.
Police are still monitoring the situation and don’t have any suspects yet. Classes, meanwhile, are moving on as planned. The school said in its email that it will have “additional personnel on campus today to ensure a calm and safe environment.”
It's part of a total $104 million headed to Alaska to help pay for coastal infrastructure. About half the money will go towards Anchorage, the other five communities awarded will receive about $11 million each.
The Kodiak region’s commercial Tanner crab fishery will open again in 2025. But fishermen will have just a fraction of last year’s harvest level, following a decades-long up and down pattern for the species’ population.
One of three new U.S. Coast Guard cutters is on its way to Kodiak. The Fast Response Cutter John Witherspoon, named after the first African American to command a medium endurance cutter, was delivered to the Coast Guard in Key West, Florida on Nov. 7.
The museum received nearly $150,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to revamp the Koniag Cultural Library. The grant comes as it’s finishing construction on its building and staff say it’s good timing to have even more to show off at its grand reopening in May.