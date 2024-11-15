© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 15, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:54 PM AKST
KMXT

This week we hear about the explosion at White Sands, a threat at Kodiak High School being found not credible, $11 million in federal funds as well as a new cutter headed to Kodiak, the Alutiiq Museum will revamp its library, and the harvest limits for the 2025 Tanner crab season as been set.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
