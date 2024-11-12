KHS shooting threat found not credible by Kodiak Police

Kodiak High School staff said a school shooting threat that circulated on social media is not credible. Although, the school has been in contact with the Kodiak Police Department, which is investigating the incident. That’s according to an email sent to families on Nov. 12.

Police are still monitoring the situation and don’t have any suspects yet. Classes, meanwhile, are moving on as planned.

Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika says they started planning for the day as soon as they heard of the threat.

“I had messages almost every hour through the night where we were working with the police on different aspects. Then talking with them early this morning, and then heading on into work so we were on top of it throughout the night, even though we didn’t send that message out until right before the buses started rolling.

The school said in its email to parents Tuesday morning that additional personnel would be on campus. That included Kodiak Police, Alaska State Troopers, firefighters, and additional staff from the school district.

But, the group has since disbanded and returned to regular duties. KIBSD office staff however will return to the high school during lunch period.

This is also the first day of school since an explosion at White Sands Beach injured eight high school students, five of whom were medevaced to Anchorage. The district already had an extra counselor on staff to talk to students about that incident, but is also there to talk with kids about the threat if needed.

Kodiak Area Native Association staff have also contacted the school and are on call if needed.