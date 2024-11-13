© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Herman Harbor project to receive $11 million from federal government

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM AKST
The St. Herman Harbor seen from a field near the Kodiak Public Library.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The St. Herman Harbor seen from a field near the Kodiak Public Library.

Alaska’s congressional delegation announced on Nov. 12 that $104 million will go towards port and maritime infrastructure projects around the state.

According to a joint press release from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Rep. Mary Peltola, the funding is spread across six coastal communities: Kodiak, Dillingham, Saint Paul, Hoonah, Juneau and Anchorage.

“With so many communities across the state inaccessible by road, ports are essential to our supply chain and distributing key resources that Alaskans need,” Murkowski said.

Anchorage will receive the largest cut by far, about $50 million for a new general cargo terminal at the Port of Alaska. Each of the others will receive about $11 million towards their respective projects.

The money headed to Kodiak will go to the St. Herman Harbor on Near Island. While the project is expected to cost about $60 million, the new funds will make up about 18.3 percent of the total needed.

The funds are appropriated through the federal government’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. That’s part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was signed by President Joe Biden back in 2021.
News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content
Load More