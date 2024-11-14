© 2024

Fish and Game sets 2025 harvest limits for Kodiak region Tanner crabs

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:05 PM AKST
A boat in Chiniak Bay a few weeks after the 2024 Tanner crab season wrapped up.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
A boat in Chiniak Bay a few weeks after the 2024 Tanner crab season wrapped up.

The Kodiak region’s commercial Tanner crab fishery will open again in 2025. But fishermen will have just a fraction of last year’s harvest level, following a decades-long up and down pattern for the species’ population.

Next year’s guide harvest level for the commercial Kodiak District Tanner crab fishery is 560,000 pounds. That’s less than a fifth of what it was this year, and less than ten percent of the harvest level in 2023.

On the southern side of the Alaska Peninsula, fishermen can harvest another 210,000 pounds of Tanners, which is slightly less than the previous season’s harvest limit of 225,000 pounds. Commercial fishing for the species on the west side of the peninsula is closed entirely for the upcoming season. Up to 255,000 pounds of Tanner crabs were able to be harvested there in 2024.

The season is set to start at noon on Jan. 15, if the weather cooperates.

Nat Nichols, an area management biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said that the drop in harvest limits was expected.

“This is the tail end of this big cohort of crab that we’ve been fishing on – this will be the fourth season that we’ve been fishing on them,” he said.

A large cohort was found in the summer trawl survey back in 2018, and has supported commercial fishing since 2022. The population peaked the following year, marking an all-time high for the species. The ones left now are the elders of the group.

The species’ population isn’t dropping because of climate change though – this cohort is just reaching its maximum natural lifespan. Tanner crabs generally only live up to seven or eight years, and large cohorts seem to come every five to seven years.

Nichols said fishermen should expect darker, and more beat up shells than the last two years. The crabs are likely in the last shells of their lives, and, literally, on their last legs too.

“A lot of them have been terminally molted for a year, two, or longer already,” Nichols said. “So that shell is getting dirty right? It’s getting dark, it’s growing things on it – barnacles, egg casings – things like that and it’s getting damaged, it’s getting chipped, it’s getting scratched. They’re losing legs and they’re not able to replace those because they’re not growing new shells anymore.”

The upcoming season might be the last chance for commercial fishermen to harvest Tanners for a little while though. Harvest levels are determined by the summer trawl survey leading up to the next season, and Nichols isn’t sure if there’s enough surplus for a season in 2026.

That being said, there is a decently sized cohort first observed in 2023 that could lead to another season as soon as 2027 but there are still a lot of unknowns.

“That’s one of the things we’ll be looking at pretty closely over the next couple seasons to try and watch how this new group persists in the population and whether they’re surviving well or not,” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, the next summer trawl survey starts in June 2025.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
