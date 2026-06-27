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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: June 26, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published June 27, 2026 at 12:34 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the Benny Benson State Airport will undergo renovations this summer, the Buskin river area closes to sockeye fishing, federal fisheries managers require a halibut stamp for charter tours for the first time this year, three finalists for director at Kodiak College visited from the Lower 48 this week, and a new study finds that Kodiak puffin numbers are dropping.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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