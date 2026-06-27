Weekly Wrap: June 26, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the Benny Benson State Airport will undergo renovations this summer, the Buskin river area closes to sockeye fishing, federal fisheries managers require a halibut stamp for charter tours for the first time this year, three finalists for director at Kodiak College visited from the Lower 48 this week, and a new study finds that Kodiak puffin numbers are dropping.