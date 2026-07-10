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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: July 10, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about this year's Alaska weathervane scallop fishery opening with two boats from Kodiak fishing, KTOO reports on high numbers of dead gray whales around the Pacific including Alaska, a new study suggests having a dog doubles your chance of having a bear encounter, property tax rates are slightly down in the Kodiak Island Borough this year, and city voters will again decide if the city manager will be required to live within city limits or five miles outside.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
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