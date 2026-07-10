Weekly Wrap: July 10, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about this year's Alaska weathervane scallop fishery opening with two boats from Kodiak fishing, KTOO reports on high numbers of dead gray whales around the Pacific including Alaska, a new study suggests having a dog doubles your chance of having a bear encounter, property tax rates are slightly down in the Kodiak Island Borough this year, and city voters will again decide if the city manager will be required to live within city limits or five miles outside.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Two years after the last ballot proposition failed, Kodiak’s city voters will once again decide if future city managers will be required to live within city limits or not. That’s after the City Council agreed to move forward with a ballot proposition to change the manager’s residency requirements last month.