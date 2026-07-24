Weekly Wrap: July 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the growing wildlife tourism interest in Kodiak, the road to Pillar Mountain reopens, a Coast Guard Base Kodiak change of command ceremony for the Frederick Mann, KUCB reports on the Coast Guard monitoring two Chinese research vessels in the U.S. EEZ, and the state Board of Fisheries' decision making process is the focus of a legislative audit.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.