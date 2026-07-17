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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: July 17, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:56 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the deadline is coming up to register to vote in the Alaska state primaries, ADF&G launches a new bycatch portal, new KIBSD superintendent Daniel Brigman attends his first regular Board of Education meeting, four whales wash up dead on the Kodiak archipelago, Alaska Public Media reports on ways to avoid getting cyclosporiasis, and the Borough Assembly swears in a new member.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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