Weekly Wrap: July 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the deadline is coming up to register to vote in the Alaska state primaries, ADF&G launches a new bycatch portal, new KIBSD superintendent Daniel Brigman attends his first regular Board of Education meeting, four whales wash up dead on the Kodiak archipelago, Alaska Public Media reports on ways to avoid getting cyclosporiasis, and the Borough Assembly swears in a new member.