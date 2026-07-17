Voter registration deadline for August primary is this Sunday

Candidates on the ballot for August’s primary election are set and Alaska residents have until Sunday, July 19, to register to vote.

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years-old, a U.S. citizen and an Alaska resident, living in the district they want to vote for, at least 30 days before the election. You can check your voter registration status, and find your polling location, online by visiting the State of Alaska Division of Elections’ website.

Alaskans are automatically registered to vote when they apply for the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, but can opt out if they wish not to register to vote.

The Division of Elections has also posted sample ballots online for the state’s districts, including House District 5 which covers Kodiak Island, Seward, Cordova and areas of the Kenai Peninsula.

On the ballot to represent District 5 in the state House are two Kodiak residents, Republican candidate Sheldon Prout and nonpartisan candidate Kathy Simpler. Incumbent Louise Stutes, a Republican from Kodiak, is not running for re-election and is instead seeking the state Senate seat being left vacant by Gary Stevens of Kodiak. Stevens is retiring at the end of this legislative session's special sessions after 26 years in the state Legislature.

Challenging Stutes in state Senate District C, which covers House District 5 communities and the Southern Kenai Peninsula including Homer, are Republican candidates Carrie Harris of Anchor Point and Heath Smith of Homer.

Division of Elections Page 2 of the sample ballot for House District 5 released by the Alaska Division of Elections for the Aug. 18 primary election.

Also on the ballot are 17 candidates running for the governorship. A similar number are running for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat and the lone U.S. House of Representatives seat.

During the primary election on Aug. 18 voters will each select one candidate for the respective seats and the top four vote getters from each race will advance to the general election in November, regardless of party affiliation.

Residents can register to vote online, by mail or in-person at regional Division of Elections Offices, as well as other participating locations like Tribal government offices, Legislative Information Offices, and the Division of Motor Vehicles offices.