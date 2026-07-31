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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: July 31, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published July 31, 2026 at 6:04 PM AKDT
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On this weeks' episode with host Katherine Irving, Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska will see more government launches, Alaska Public Media reports on Alaskans who had their voter status deactivated, Saltery Creek sees restrictions on its sockeye run, Kodiak College receives funding for the third year of its CAMP program, KFSK reports that the summer Southeast commercial Dungeness crab season ended three weeks early, and Kodiak's stock car racing scene picks up speed.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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