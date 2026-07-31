Weekly Wrap: July 31, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this weeks' episode with host Katherine Irving, Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska will see more government launches, Alaska Public Media reports on Alaskans who had their voter status deactivated, Saltery Creek sees restrictions on its sockeye run, Kodiak College receives funding for the third year of its CAMP program, KFSK reports that the summer Southeast commercial Dungeness crab season ended three weeks early, and Kodiak's stock car racing scene picks up speed.
Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island could see up to 18 government launches over the next two years. That’s after the U.S. Air Force recently awarded a $266 million contract with Rocket Lab out of California for at least a dozen suborbital launches at the Narrow Cape facility.