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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: March 13, 2026

By Davis Hovey,
Katherine Irving
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:11 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, we hear about the changes in administration across schools in the Kodiak Island Borough School District, the new superintendent's contract details have been released, our partners at Alaska Public Media report on the Alaska Senate passing its version of the state supplemental budget, Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak's civics education bill for high schoolers could pass into law this session, and an update on the 2026 Iditarod sled dog race as mushers have completed their 24-hour layovers.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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