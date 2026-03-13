Weekly Wrap: March 13, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, we hear about the changes in administration across schools in the Kodiak Island Borough School District, the new superintendent's contract details have been released, our partners at Alaska Public Media report on the Alaska Senate passing its version of the state supplemental budget, Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak's civics education bill for high schoolers could pass into law this session, and an update on the 2026 Iditarod sled dog race as mushers have completed their 24-hour layovers.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Damon Hargraves, current principal of Peterson Elementary, will take on the role of assistant superintendent before the end of the school year. Rena Rankin, current Kodiak Middle School principal, will take his place.