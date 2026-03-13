New superintendent's contract signed, KIBSD releases details

Contract details have been finalized between the incoming superintendent and the Kodiak Island Borough School District. According to the recently signed employment agreement, Daniel Brigman will receive an annual salary of $175,000 over a three year term.

In January he was selected by the district’s school board as the top candidate out of four finalists after Brigman and one other finalist visited Kodiak for a tour of KIBSD schools and a public forum. Brigman, who lives in North Carolina, will also be reimbursed for up to $10,000 in moving expenses.

The employment agreement, which was signed and approved by both Brigman and the school board president Kerry Irons last month by Feb. 12, includes health insurance, thirty days of annual leave as well as a vehicle allowance for when Brigman drives his car for professional use.

The incoming superintendent said in a press release in January that he looks forward to visiting schools, meeting with staff and listening to school district families in the coming months. Cyndy Mika, the current and outgoing superintendent, is finishing out her last school year in Kodiak. Her last day with the district is June 30 and she will be returning to Texas for personal reasons after that.

Brigman is scheduled to begin his contract on July 1, however he is expected to arrive into Kodiak prior to then.