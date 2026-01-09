Weekly Wrap: Jan. 9, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Various species of birds rarely seen in Kodiak were observed during the 2025 Christmas bird count on Dec. 14. According to Bill Pyle, the coordinator for the local Audubon Society count, those species included snow goose and trumpeter swans.
Last month the department announced a harvest level of 5.3 million pounds of fish for the Kodiak area. But the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says that quota is not based on the latest stock assessment data, which indicates the number of Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska is increasing.
This week is the last week Kodiak Island will see a state ferry for the next few months. The M/V Tustumena is scheduled to stop in Kodiak, Ouzinkie and Port Lions on Friday and Saturday before returning to Homer for the final time this season.
More than three-quarters of the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s costs are related to personnel, which makes it a huge focus when it comes to balancing the budget for next school year. The KIBSD board of education is looking to reduce its overall spending by more than $4 million without closing a school.