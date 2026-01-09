© 2026

Weekly Wrap: Jan. 9, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST

In this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the Christmas bird count in Kodiak, how the federal government shutdown caused a hiccup in the Pacific cod quota for this year's fishery around Kodiak Island, the Tustumena's last scheduled visit to Kodiak before annual maintenance, the latest direction the KIBSD Board of Education is considering to fill its multi-million-dollar budget gap and our colleagues at KNBA breakdown the Coast Guard's rescue of nine people after a fishing vessel ran aground on St. George Island.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
