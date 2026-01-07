30 inches of snow fell in Kodiak, highest monthly total since 2012

The official observations are in, and December, 2025 featured the highest monthly total snowfall in Kodiak in 13 years.

According to Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, 30 inches of snow was recorded at the Kodiak Wastewater Treatment Plant last month. Thoman said via email that is the most snow that has fallen in one month locally since January of 2012, when 48 inches of snow was recorded in Kodiak.

The snowiest days last month were Dec. 6 and 7th when nine and 16 inches fell at the local wastewater treatment plant respectively. On average, Kodiak sees about eight inches of snow during the month of December.

Graphic provided by Rick Thoman Daily climatological observations from the Kodiak Wastewater Treatment Plant for the month of December, 2025.

Thoman said cold air remained over Kodiak Island for most of last month due to a persistent storm track through the eastern Gulf of Alaska. That brought mostly snow instead of rain and so far, this winter has been more like previous La Nina winters. Typically, La Nina winters feature colder than normal temperatures with lower amounts of precipitation but high snow according to Thoman.

Looking ahead this week, more snow is in the forecast for Kodiak Island likely starting Thursday, Jan. 8, according to the National Weather Service.