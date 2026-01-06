Trusty Tusty to stop in Kodiak this week before going into drydock

This week is the last week Kodiak Island will see a state ferry for the next few months. The M/V Tustumena is scheduled to stop in Kodiak, Ouzinkie and Port Lions on Friday and Saturday before returning to Homer for the final time this season.

But according to a social media post from Alaska Marine Highway System staff at the Kodiak ferry terminal, poor weather conditions have already hampered the Tusty’s schedule this week.

The Tustumena canceled its scheduled sailing to Homer Sunday evening, Jan. 4 and stayed for an unplanned overnight in Seldovia. That also prevented the ferry from stopping in Port Lions, Ouzinkie and Kodiak yesterday. The mainliner state ferry is currently held over in Homer until tomorrow morning. It's scheduled for a direct sailing from Homer to Kodiak and back on Thursday, Jan. 8, but that is weather dependent as well.

A screenshot of the Tustumena's schedule for this month from the Alaska Marine Highway System's website.

As of today, the latest schedule has the Tustumena arriving in Port Lions at 11 a.m., Ouzinkie at 12:45 p.m. and Kodiak at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9. Then it’s scheduled to depart Kodiak at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 which will be the Tusty’s last sailing to the island until May. It’s set to be out of service after it returns to Homer on Sunday for its annual maintenance in the shipyard.

Meanwhile, the proposed summer ferry schedule for May through September is open for public comments. Comments can be emailed to the Alaska Marine Highway System until Tuesday, Jan. 13. There will also be a public teleconference at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 to accept comments on the Southwest Alaska schedule.

Here is the meeting info:

"AMHS Summer Schedule 2026 Public Meeting for Southwest Alaska

Time: Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 11 a.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89489093227

Join via audio: (253) 215 8782

Webinar ID: 894 8909 3227"