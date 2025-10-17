Weekly Wrap: Oct. 17, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In this week's episode we hear about new Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members swearing in, YMCA Alaska has a new program at East Elementary, Kodiak College held a college and career fair, Fish and Game upped its commercial harvest limits for Bering Sea snow crab, and several groups are coordinating relief efforts for Western Alaska after damage from remnants of Typhoon Halong.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org