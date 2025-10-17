Kodiak College hosts college and career fair

Dozens of prospective students and workers wandered Kodiak College’s campus. Recruiters represented 18 local and statewide employers as well as 30 colleges and universities from both Alaska-based schools and from across the country.

Ellen Carty, the marketing and communications coordinator, led the planning for it. She said about 150 people signed in as visitors to talk to the exhibitors.

“It was absolutely, really steady,” Carty said. “The people that showed up were motivated, like they wanted to know specific questions from these colleges – they were looking for specific employers. We had a really good steady flow the whole time.”

Carty said many of the attendees came prepared, asking questions about credit transfers and scholarships. The college also hosted two seminars as part of the fair – one about interview skills and another for resume tips.

This was the first time Kodiak College has hosted a fair like this as far back as Carty or the college’s director, and even some longtime staff can remember. She said it’s likely the first college and career fair for the entire community since the local school district hosted one about eight years ago.

Stopping in Kodiak was exciting for some of the recruiters – many of the out-of-state exhibitors have toured other Alaska hub communities as a sort of circuit. But Kodiak hasn’t been on the stop list for years, so it was a first-time visit for some of the recruiters.

“We had offered to be part of the circuit, so they sandwiched us in on a weekend,” she said. “Once we were part of the circuit, all of these colleges decided to come to Kodiak as well because they hadn’t been to Kodiak in forever.”

Universities from across the Pacific Northwest sent recruiters, joining in-state schools like University of Alaska schools and Alaska Pacific University. Local companies included private employers like Alaska Aerospace, Highmark Marine, and the Kodiak Area Native Association, as well as public employers like Alaska State Parks.

Despite the government being closed, some federal employers had booths, too, like Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s Morale, Well-being, and Recreation department.

Some of the exhibitors have already told Carty they’re already hoping to come back to be part of another college and career fair.

“They were really disappointed Kodiak wasn’t on the circuit before, and really glad that it’s back, really enjoyed being here, so I’m hoping again next year, it’ll be a little bit bigger and a little bit better,” Carty said.

Carty added she also hopes to have more workshops and seminars to help people improve skills to land jobs and get into colleges.

For now, she recommends students applying to colleges to also prepare by going to Kodiak College’s scholarship workshops.

