KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: September 19, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:05 PM AKDT

On this week's episode, we hear about a Kodiak man who died on Long Island, the Kodiak Island Borough updated regulations for assisted living facilities, volunteers are filling the staffing gaps at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, the Coast Guard icebreaker Storis visits Kodiak, the Sun'aq Tribe is committing resources to process kelp, Kodiak area has a record pink salmon season and the fuel spill from a fishing boat near the Kitoi Bay hatchery is cleaned up.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
