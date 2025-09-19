Weekly Wrap: September 19, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode, we hear about a Kodiak man who died on Long Island, the Kodiak Island Borough updated regulations for assisted living facilities, volunteers are filling the staffing gaps at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, the Coast Guard icebreaker Storis visits Kodiak, the Sun'aq Tribe is committing resources to process kelp, Kodiak area has a record pink salmon season and the fuel spill from a fishing boat near the Kitoi Bay hatchery is cleaned up.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
It's the only region in the state with a higher harvest for the species compared to the last odd year season. Ayakulik sockeye escapement hit a 10-year high, but other south side rivers have had "weak" runs. Kodiak Chinook returns once again near record lows.
Sunrise Assisted Living Facility and the other existing facilities/homes are grandfathered into the new regulations according to Chris French, the community development director. But new assisted living homes and facilities must have at least three off-street parking spaces.
Poppy Benson with the Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges says without volunteers, the current staff at the refuge in Kodiak wouldn’t be able to keep the visitor center open during this busier part of the island’s cruise ship season.