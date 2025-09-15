Kodiak man likely fell to his death on Long Island this weekend

According to Alaska State Troopers, Andrew James Pillans was camping on Long Island, roughly 5 miles northeast of the City of Kodiak, with a group of people. They reported him missing around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers initially searched on the ground with aerial drones, which turned up empty. The Coast Guard also searched unsuccessfully by air on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the search team plus members of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue or KISAR located Pillans below a cliff on the south side of Long Island. A spokesperson for troopers said via email that it’s likely he fell approximately 100 feet to a rocky shoreline.

Foul play is not suspected. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Pillans is survived by his wife Angela and family of four kids as well as his siblings - Devin Hansen and Richard A. Pillans III of Kodiak, among other family members. Hansen requested in a post on social media that people, “respect the family’s privacy in this time of mourning.”