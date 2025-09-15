© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kodiak man likely fell to his death on Long Island this weekend

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:16 PM AKDT
30-year-old Andrew Pillans grew up in Kodiak and was visiting his hometown from New York.
Anita Riley
/
Facebook
30-year-old Andrew Pillans grew up in Kodiak and was visiting his hometown from New York.

A 30-year-old Kodiak man was found dead Sunday afternoon after reportedly falling off a cliff.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Andrew James Pillans was camping on Long Island, roughly 5 miles northeast of the City of Kodiak, with a group of people. They reported him missing around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers initially searched on the ground with aerial drones, which turned up empty. The Coast Guard also searched unsuccessfully by air on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the search team plus members of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue or KISAR located Pillans below a cliff on the south side of Long Island. A spokesperson for troopers said via email that it’s likely he fell approximately 100 feet to a rocky shoreline.

Foul play is not suspected. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Pillans is survived by his wife Angela and family of four kids as well as his siblings - Devin Hansen and Richard A. Pillans III of Kodiak, among other family members. Hansen requested in a post on social media that people, “respect the family’s privacy in this time of mourning.”
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey