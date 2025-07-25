Weekly Wrap: July 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This summer Marine Exchange of Alaska, the non-governmental agency that acts as a middle man between mariners and the Coast Guard, added more marine safety sites in remote areas around Kodiak Island, Kivalina and Kotzebue to be able to communicate with vessels via radio.
Abandoned vehicles in Kodiak are typically impounded and stored in a city-owned storage lot located off of Selief Lane before being disposed of. But now a new housing development is taking up that lot.
If you are looking for a pet hotel or some kind of kennel to board your pet on Kodiak Island, you’ve only got four or five options. That could change after borough officials overhauled local land use codes on July 17 to create more opportunities for pet-related services.
President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill that passed earlier this month included reducing Medicaid spending in Alaska by up to half a billion dollars. Kodiak health care providers are still grappling with how they’ll be affected.