KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: July 25, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:23 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the expanding infrastructure to monitor vessels traveling in Alaska's Arctic waters, the Kodiak Police Department has nowhere to store more impounded vehicles, pet boarding facilities and pet hotels can now operate in more zoning districts within the Borough, Starlink had a global outage for a couple hours Thursday that affected Kodiak residents, and an Alaska Airlines plane was grounded after running over deer on the Kodiak runway.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
