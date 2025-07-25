Starlink experiences "total outage" Thursday afternoon

Satellite internet provider Starlink experienced a major “network outage” on July 24 that lasted about two and a half hours. That’s according to a post from the company on the social media platform X .

Starlink, its parent company SpaceX, and X are all owned by Elon Musk.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink engineering, posted on X that service was “mostly recovered,” at around 2:20 p.m. local time. He wrote the cause was “due to failure of key internal software services.”

Starlink has been increasingly popular in Alaska, especially in rural areas without other internet infrastructure like fiber-optic cables. Some Kodiak residents shared on Facebook about the outages, including at least one Kodiak restaurant, the Rendezvous, sharing that it was unable to process credit cards because of the outage.

Musk also posted on his personal X account that “SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”