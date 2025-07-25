© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Starlink experiences "total outage" Thursday afternoon

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published July 25, 2025 at 8:15 AM AKDT
Hardware used for Starlink connection, July 24, 2025.
Jared Griffin
/
KMXT
Hardware used for Starlink connection in Kodiak, July 24, 2025. This photo was from KMXT's general manager, Jared Griffin.

The 2.5 hours long outage affected users around the world, including in Kodiak and at least one business on the island.

Satellite internet provider Starlink experienced a major “network outage” on July 24 that lasted about two and a half hours. That’s according to a post from the company on the social media platform X.
Starlink, its parent company SpaceX, and X are all owned by Elon Musk.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink engineering, posted on X that service was “mostly recovered,” at around 2:20 p.m. local time. He wrote the cause was “due to failure of key internal software services.”

Starlink has been increasingly popular in Alaska, especially in rural areas without other internet infrastructure like fiber-optic cables. Some Kodiak residents shared on Facebook about the outages, including at least one Kodiak restaurant, the Rendezvous, sharing that it was unable to process credit cards because of the outage.

Musk also posted on his personal X account that “SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The connectivity issues affected places around the world. According to reporting from Reuters, it was considered a “total outage” for Starlink.

News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua