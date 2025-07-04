Weekly Wrap: July 4, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about more than half a million dollars in federal grant money slated for Kodiak College is frozen, the Alutiiq Museum's archaeology team has pieced together a historical timeline for Shuyak Island, the City approved its FY26 budget, the borough is on the hook for a quarter million dollars for school bond debt, and another dead whale washed up on Surfer's Beach.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.