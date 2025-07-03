NOAA's Oscar Dyson scheduled for year-long upgrades and maintenance in 2026

A 20-year-old research vessel owned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be out of commission for at least a year while it undergoes major maintenance and upgrades.

NOAA has authorized $95 million worth of work on the Oscar Dyson to take place after the 2026 field season concludes. That’s according to a press release from the agency last month on June 18.

The research vessel is instrumental in monitoring ocean-ecosystems and gathering data on a variety of marine species through work like the annual pollock survey in the Gulf of Alaska.

The Oscar Dyson is currently moored at its homeport in Kodiak after recently finishing a 10-day research cruise from June 12-22 around Kodiak Island and the Gulf of Alaska focused on harmful algal blooms [HABs].

But the ship is showing its age. Unexpected repairs in Seattle almost canceled the Oscar Dyson’s survey in the Shelikof Strait earlier this year, according to NOAA Fisheries staff.

The director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps, Rear Admiral Chad Cary said in a written statement, “Modernizing the shipboard technology will improve the Dyson’s fuel efficiency and operational safety, while ensuring that future research performed by the Dyson continues to be second to none.”

Some of scheduled upgrades include: Replacing the propulsion system with variable speed, adding Tier 4 generators, quiet air conditioning motors and cutting-edge technology. NOAA said the comprehensive maintenance will also replace pumps, fans, cranes, fire detection system and radars, as well as increase the number of single-person staterooms.

While the Oscar Dyson is laid up at the shipyard in Seward, NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations said it plans to have other ships in its fleet of 15 hydrographic survey vessels assist in the research in Alaska. The Fairweather is currently the only other NOAA research vessel homeported in the state, based out of Ketchikan.

NOAA said it anticipates the Oscar Dyson will be back in service in time for the 2028 field season.