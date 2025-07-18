Weekly Wrap: July 18, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear a recap of the tsunami warning and later all clear in Kodiak and the Alaska Peninsula, Congress voted to cut public media funding, the state government has struggled to keep up with Alaskans applying for government benefits, and inside Kodiak's sole operational kelp hatchery.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.