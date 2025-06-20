Weekly Wrap: June 20, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about Alaska students being part of a mass panic at the National Speech and Debate Association's tournament, Harbormaster Dave Johnson's charges were dismissed by the state, a Kodiak dog has parvovirus, the Griffin Memorial Hospital could be used for museum storage, state land is for sale on Kupreanof Strait for the first time, and Kodiak was part of the "No Kings Day" protests on June 14.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
An "unidentified attendee" got on stage and interrupted a performer in Des Moines, Iowa, which led to the crowd evacuating. No major injuries were reported by the National Speech and Debate Association, however at least two Alaska teens were bruised in the rush.
The future of the former 18-bed hospital has not yet been decided. But at a work session last week, the Kodiak City Council agreed to have Wolf Architecture create concept designs for how the 85-year-old building could be used in the future.