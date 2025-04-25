© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: April 25, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:28 PM AKDT

A Philippine national living in Kodiak was arrested by ICE last week, Rep. Begich focuses on reauthorizing certain fisheries bills during ComFish, Sen. Murkowski got at our of St. Herman Harbor, ADF&G Commissioner advocates for finfish farming bill, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge's visitor center will reopen to the public next week, and the YMCA-Alaska is interested in running an after-school program in Kodiak.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content