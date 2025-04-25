Weekly Wrap: April 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A Philippine national living in Kodiak was arrested by ICE last week, Rep. Begich focuses on reauthorizing certain fisheries bills during ComFish, Sen. Murkowski got at our of St. Herman Harbor, ADF&G Commissioner advocates for finfish farming bill, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge's visitor center will reopen to the public next week, and the YMCA-Alaska is interested in running an after-school program in Kodiak.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, arrested a Philippine national in Kodiak this week, according to a post on X on April 16. The arrest comes as the Trump administration has ramped up deportation activities.
“We have the potential for a Magnuson-Stevens Act reauthorization in this Congress. That is something that has come up," Rep. Nick Begich III told a packed room of ComFish attendees at Kodiak's Best Western Inn on April 16.
The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is officially reopening to the public on Tuesday, April 29. The center, located downtown near the ferry terminal, has been closed for several months since at least mid-December.
Doug Vincent-Lang told attendees of ComFish that he supports a bill to lift the state’s decades-old ban on finfish farming. He said if this presented a direct threat to commercial fishermen and wild stock fisheries, then he wouldn’t support it.
Commercial fishing is inherently competitive. But there’s one event at Kodiak’s annual commercial fishing trade show where the competition is friendly – the Fisherman’s Showcase. It’s sort of a pentathlon race where captains and crew show off their skills this year.
Kodiak’s options for licensed child care and after-school programming has shrunk in recent years. In most cases, the main obstacle locally has been finding enough state-licensed staff to operate and sustain some of the after-school programs.