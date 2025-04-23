© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ComFish brings back Fisherman's Showcase

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:12 PM AKDT
Competitors pull in several yards of line at the 2025 Fisherman's Showcase during ComFish.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Competitors pull in several yards of line at the 2025 Fisherman's Showcase during ComFish.

Commercial fishing is inherently competitive. But there’s one event at Kodiak’s annual commercial fishing trade show where the competition is friendly – the Fisherman’s Showcase. It’s sort of a pentathlon race where captains and crew show off their skills this year.

A few dozen fishermen and ComFish attendees gather as the trade show starts to wrap up. This year, there are nine competitors in the novel race.

Julie Matweyou, who helped bring the Fishermen’s Showcase back, introduces some of the rules for the event.

Julie Matweyou (left) and Terry Haines (right) go over competition rules.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Julie Matweyou (left) and Terry Haines (right) go over competition rules.

“In the past we’ve enforced disqualification if you fall in the water,” Matweyou told the crowd.

It’s about a 20 foot fall from the dock.

Competitors coil several yards of line, tie some different fishing knots, and throw weights tied to line while aiming for wooden blocks, simulating hooking a fish or crab pot. They also tie a buoy to a rail, or in this case a folding table after about a 10 yard dash. Time stops when competitors finish putting on a survival suit.

Competitors threw weighted sacks several feet as if it was a hook.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Competitors threw weighted sacks several feet as if it was a hook.

Longtime fisherman and KMXT’s Alaska Fisheries Report host Terry Haines provides color commentary.

“Darius with his racing suit – he’s waxed his feet for this event!” Haines joked with the crowd. “And he is catching up!”

There were some snags, which Haines turned into teachable moments, like with one competitor’s survival suit.

“Your hood is a little under,” he said to the competitor. “This is a very common problem for those who actually use the survival suit in real life.”

Competitors practice putting on their survival suits.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Competitors practice putting on their survival suits.

In the end, Parry Nelson won with a time of just 2 minutes and 19 seconds, but all the competitors won a knife just for trying.

Many of the events are either everyday parts of commercial fishing, or relate to what fishermen should practice in case of an emergency.

A fisherman demonstrates one of the knots he uses for fishing. There's some disagreement to how certain knots are tied.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
A fisherman demonstrates one of the knots he uses while working. There's some disagreement to how certain knots are tied.

Ellen Simeonoff is the executive director of Kodiak’s Chamber of Commerce, which organizes ComFish.

“I see this as a critical element of our commercial fishing community,” she said. “It’s something we should showcase and highlight and maybe help educate people a little bit more about and shed light on commercial fisheries.”

She said she hopes to make the showcase more of a centerpiece next year.

One person jumps of the dock at the end of the Fisherman's Showcase. Clint Home
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
One person jumps of the dock at the end of the Fisherman's Showcase. Clint Homestead, a survival instructor with Learn to Return — an Anchorage-based survival training program— wanted to show off a new type of survival suit that allows a user to jump up to 30 feet into water. The suit also doubles as its own sort of raft.

News
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
See stories by Brian Venua