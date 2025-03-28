Weekly Wrap: March 28, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the self-help housing project in Kodiak getting funds and land, an update on the city manager search, surveys of Kodiak Island's emperor geese show the population is doing well, a look into the salvage process for the Tanusha, a tour of the Coast Guard fast response cutter John Witherspoon, and Kodiak's Emergency Services are preparing for potential impacts of a likely Mt. Spurr eruption.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
A self-help housing project in Kodiak is one step closer to reality after the City Council passed a resolution to sell 6 acres of land near the municipal airport to the project. The council had committed to selling that land last fall, but was waiting on the project’s partners to secure the money for purchasing the property before transferring it.
The Florida-based hiring firm plans to post a recruitment profile on its website by the end of day on April 4, accept applicants through May and have final candidates ready for the city to interview in June.
Scientists say the mountain, which is 80 miles west of Anchorage, is likely to erupt in the coming weeks, but can’t predict when. If it does, several factors will affect the amount of ashfall that hits Southcentral Alaska and Kodiak.
The fishing vessel Tanusha capsized in January off Kodiak Island. Its crew was hoisted to safety, and now the salvage process is underway. Here's what removing the wreckage from the 58-foot vessel looks like: