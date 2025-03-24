Colin Baenziger & Associates moving forward with search for Kodiak's next city manager

The City of Kodiak could have a new manager hired by the end of June. That’s according to a proposed project timeline from an executive search firm which signed a contract with the city by Feb. 25.

During the City Council’s last regular meeting on March 13, acting city manager Josie Bahnke informed the council of the firm Colin Baenziger & Associates' [CB&A] visit to Kodiak on March 17 and 18 to interview city staff and elected officials as part of the information gathering phase. The Florida-based hiring firm plans to post a recruitment profile on its website by the end of next week on April 4, accept applicants through May and have final candidates ready for the city to interview in June. That’s according to plans shared during the company’s visit to Kodiak this month.

Meanwhile, at a work session on Tuesday, March 25, the council will discuss a potential change to the residency requirements for the city manager. This would require a charter amendment which must be approved by qualified Kodiak voters during the municipal election in October. The council put forward a similar residency requirement change last election and 58% of voters rejected it.

Also earlier this month the city established a hiring committee to fill the city clerk position which will be vacated by Michelle Shuravloff-Nelson by the end of May. The city hopes to fill that position before Shuravloff-Nelson leaves.