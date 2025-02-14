Weekly Wrap: Feb. 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about Pacific cod pot fishing opening, State Senator Gary Stevens is once again hoping to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes, a housing project in Kodiak is in limbo, and the City of Kodiak is reviewing its development plan for Near Island.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
Throughout last year the nonprofit Kodiak Island Housing Authority was working with RurAL CAP and Koniag, Inc. on a self-help housing project in Kodiak. The organizations were waiting to find out if USDA would award them a million dollars to go ahead with the build.
This year’s harvest, for both pot vessels and jig vessels, is 5.6 million pounds. Half of that, 2.83 million pounds, is allocated for pots. The season for fishermen who use jig gear started at the beginning of the year.