Weekly Wrap: Feb. 7, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:21 PM AKST

This week we hear about the growth of the kelp and mariculture industry in Kodiak, a new public use cabin near Pasagshak River, an investigation into a long time Kodiak doctor's death, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering a limit on short-term rentals, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is reviewing the Second Floor's license renewal and its transfer license application in relation to local Restaurant or Eating Place Licenses (REPLs), and a story from the Northern Journal about the last skipper in Ouzinkie and the overall limited entry program in Alaska.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
