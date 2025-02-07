Weekly Wrap: Feb. 7, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the growth of the kelp and mariculture industry in Kodiak, a new public use cabin near Pasagshak River, an investigation into a long time Kodiak doctor's death, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering a limit on short-term rentals, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is reviewing the Second Floor's license renewal and its transfer license application in relation to local Restaurant or Eating Place Licenses (REPLs), and a story from the Northern Journal about the last skipper in Ouzinkie and the overall limited entry program in Alaska.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
KMXT’s Davis Hovey recently spoke with Nick Mangini about his own journey as a former commercial fishermen turned Kodiak kelp farmer, and the industry’s growth around Kodiak Island within the last year.
Last year, the city asked state regulators to increase Kodiak's cap to 10 licenses. The state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office said no, the city isn’t qualified under state law and neither is the Kodiak Island Borough.
The newly constructed cabin used materials donated by Friends of Kodiak State Parks and had assistance from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Sportfish Division as well as Island Trails Network.
The borough says there are about 130 short-term rentals within the Kodiak road system, which does not include the separate designation of “lodges” nor short-term rentals in communities off the road system. The borough doesn’t know how many owners of the short-term rentals live on site.