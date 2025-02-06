© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kodiak doctor found deceased on Long Island, death investigation underway

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKST
The Alaska State Troopers standard badge.
Alaska State Troopers
The Alaska State Troopers standard badge.

A longtime doctor in Kodiak was found dead on an island east of the city Wednesday night.

Mark Withrow was 75. He recently retired after working as a local doctor for decades. Alaska State Troopers do not suspect foul play.

In a written dispatch, troopers say someone reported finding Withrow on a section of shoreline of Long Island at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Troopers say Withrow was boating alone and overdue. A family friend found his boat, anchored in a lagoon at Long Island.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey