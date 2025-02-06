Kodiak doctor found deceased on Long Island, death investigation underway

A longtime doctor in Kodiak was found dead on an island east of the city Wednesday night.

Mark Withrow was 75. He recently retired after working as a local doctor for decades. Alaska State Troopers do not suspect foul play.

In a written dispatch, troopers say someone reported finding Withrow on a section of shoreline of Long Island at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Troopers say Withrow was boating alone and overdue. A family friend found his boat, anchored in a lagoon at Long Island.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.